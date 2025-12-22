Cyberpunk 2077 Elevators Are Not Disguising Loading Screens

Cyberpunk 2077 was incredibly hyped. I probably don’t have to remind you of just how many fans there were waiting to get their hands on this game. Worldwide fans waited as CD Projekt Red slowly worked through the game. Each delay announcement was a pain to hear, but it was hopeful that the developers would be able to clear up any issues and deliver the game at its next scheduled launch. Of course, we all can remember just how poorly the game performed when it was finally released into the marketplace. That was a disaster and one that I’m sure CD Projekt Red is vowing never to experience again.

The reason we’re bringing up Cyberpunk 2077 again at the end of 2025 is for one particular comment made by a developer. Igor Sarzynski recently took to Bluesky to confirm one thing about the game that fans have been debating. It all stems back to how impressive the REDengine was and to the talented team behind the now-iconic RPG. Next time you venture into Night City, it would be worth remembering this one little detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 Elevators Are Not Loading Screens

mini rant: no, elevators in cyberpunk are not 'cleverly concealed loading screens'. you really think you can traverse whole city and enter a huge complex interior with no loading screens but we need to do elevator tricks to load a penthouse? — igor.sarzynski (@srznsk.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T08:50:24.955Z

Video games can use clever ways to hide loading screens. We’ve seen quite a few of them over the years, like when you’re trying to wedge a protagonist through a small gap. That’s usually a way to mask some loading within the game. So it would have been easy to assume that anytime you’re in an elevator in Cyberpunk 2077, that’s just another way to help the game load in more of the world while you’re stuck in a box.

But that’s not the case. Igor, who is the cinematic director for Cyberpunk 2077 and currently the creative director behind the upcoming Cyberpunk 2, has spoken out. On Bluesky, Igor noted that there are no loading screens in elevators. It’s a complex game that REDengine impressively handled well. The reason there are elevators even within the game is simply that it makes sense, as Igor noted. They could have made elevators transparent to help showcase just how well REDengine is handling the game, but I suppose that would have been an odd design choice to run with.

Of course, we also know that CD Projekt Red has since moved on from its REDengine. After the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the focus has shifted to Unreal Engine 5. That’s the engine used for the upcoming The Witcher 4 and the same engine we’ll see in Cyberpunk 2.