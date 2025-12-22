Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tells All On Wanting To Do A Red Dead Redemption Movie

Thank Morgan’s love of Westerns, and his video gamer son.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has made it clear that he wants to make a Red Dead Redemption movie – and why.

There were some earlier rumors that Jeffrey Dean Morgan said he wanted to work on the movie. But it wasn’t clear where he actually said it or why.

The latest quote coming around actually comes from NFL morning live TV show Good Morning Football, or GMFB.

We found a clip of GMFB host Kyle Brandt asking Morgan about the movie at the end of their interview segment.

What Morgan Said About A Red Dead Redemption Movie

For everyone’s convenience, we have transcribed Morgan’s answer below:

Well, that came up a couple of years ago at a fan convention. Someone brought it up, and I know this game because I have a 15 year old son.

And I’d look over at this game, and it’s just amazing, it’s like watching a film. The story is so well done, and my favorite genre –

If I had my choice of any job in the world, it would be on the back of a horse with a gun strapped to my hip.

I love Westerns. I’ve done a couple, and it’s kind of my happy spot.

And there’s a big misconception in Hollywood that the Western is gone. And yet every time a Western comes out I get real excited

– So, yes, I’m pushing for it. And when I say pushing, I send a ‘yay’ on Twitter when someone brings it up.

We will see if it gets made. I mean, you know, Hollywood is big on game adaptations right now.

And I think that’s one that should be adapted, and I would pick up that phone call.

I think I even said that I would do it for free. I don’t know if that’s necessarily true?

But I’d do it on the cheap for sure. It is a good one, and it would be a joy to do.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Did Western Movies?

Morgan may have made some movies that fell off the internet. We found two Westerns under his credits.

He had an uncredited cameo in the now forgotten Western superhero film in Jonah Hex, which starred Josh Brolin.

His other Western was 2014’s The Salvation. Oddly, this film was made Lars Von Trier’s Zentropa, and was shot in South Africa.

Morgan played the movie’s big bad, Henry Delarue, facing off against Jon, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Can Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will This Movie Into Existence?

We know that Rockstar won’t make film adaptations of their games as policy. Rockstar founder Dan Houser revealed last year that they rejected film offers because they didn’t have enough creative control.

We don’t think that rules it out completely. But it isn’t necessarily certain that this movie could happen.

Kevin Costner’s big budget Western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 flopped in theaters, but apparently did well when it hit Netflix.

So the verdict is somewhat out on whether there is interest in Westerns either.

We’d love to see this movie happen, but a few more things seem to need to happen for Hollywood to pay attention.

Maybe if the next few years of video game movie adaptations are successful enough, the ball will genuinely start rolling.

For now, you can always just play the game and imagine Marston with Negan’s voice.