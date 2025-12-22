Borderlands 4 Launching 12 Days Of Mercenary Day This Holiday Season

Plus; the game is on sale on all platforms.

Gearbox has made a last minute surprise Borderlands 4 announcement for the holidays.

They made this announcement on Twitter before the weekend:

It’s 12 Days of Mercenary Day!!! Which is like regular Mercenary Day… but 12 days of it!!!

We’re stuffing your stockings with freebies on social every day for 12 days starting tomorrow, including new cosmetics, Golden Keys, and more!

They explained even further in their official blog:

Mercenary Day came early this year when we dropped Bounty Pack 1: How Rush Saved Mercenary Day as a free gift for all Borderlands 4 players in November. But we’ve still got more holiday merriment in the chamber: we’ll be celebrating the sensibly named 12 Days of Mercenary Day with a series of goodies rolling out before the new year!

From December 20 to 31, we’ll share a new treat on our social channels every day, including SHiFT codes for new cosmetic items and even Golden Keys!

So far, they shared these two SHiFt codes for the first two days:

A Winter Borderland” ECHO-4 Drone Skin

SHiFT: J9XTB-SJWS3-WRTTC-BJTJJ-TH6TX

Code Exp. 12/31/2030

“Children of the Vex” Vault Hunter Skin

SHiFT: 3ZXJB-HZBHT-KX3BK-BBTT3-BHHXJ

Code Exp. 12/31/2030

What’s The Deal With PlayStation?

We also noticed Gearbox make this clarification on the day of the original announcement.

Quick update: the PlayStation offer is currently for PS+ members only! All players will be able to access this discount in a few days.

We’ll clear this up so there’s no confusion. This is referring to a special offer for the holidays. Both Borderlands 4 Standard and Super Deluxe Editions are 20 % off for a limited time.

A few days ago, the promo got launched on PlayStation first. However, we can confirm that the discount is live now on all platforms.

Standard Edition, which is usually $ 70, is currently $ 55.99. Super Deluxe Edition, which is usually $ 130, is now $ 103.99.

The discounts are live for each platform until the end dates listed below:

PlayStation Store – January 7, 2026

Xbox Store – January 8, 2026

Steam – January 5, 2026

Epic Game Store – January 7, 2026

Is It Worth Jumping In Now?

Your mileage may vary but there’s a lot of arguments to finally jump in. The technical issues that plagued the game at launch are mostly gone.

While those technical issues tanked Borderlands 4 reviews, the game is well regarded by the community now.

The main complaint the community has is the endgame. But if you’re not a hardcore player that can spend hours on it daily, that won’t be a problem for a while.

Gearbox is also at work shaping the endgame to the community’s satisfaction. With C4SH coming in sometime next year, the game is set to become more interesting very soon.

In the meantime, this is your opportunity to get the game for cheaper, play through the campaign, and go fishing for loot that you could get for C4SH or other upcoming Vault Hunters in the future.