Larian Studios Are Even Taking A Beating Over RAM Prices

If you are building a PC right now, then we know the struggle of dealing with RAM. Prices have been outrageous, leaving so many consumers paying through the roof for a kit. That’s always rough having to dig deeper into your pockets when a sudden price hike happens. Supply and demand right now may be in flux because of AI companies, and more than a few people are getting hit with these newfound RAM struggles. Included in that party is Larian Studios, which has been feeling new pressures over the price of these RAM kits.

Developers might be working to bring their games to market, but some are having to put in even more work than expected. That’s what Larian Studios is facing right now with the price of these RAM kits. It’s something that they are now being cautious of as they continue to chart their way through the development of their next big upcoming video game, Divinity.

Larian Studios Are Also Dealing With RAM Shortages

Thanks to an interview on The Gamer with Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke, we’re learning about the current issue facing the team. During the conversation, the head of Larian Studios noted that the team is having problems with the price of RAM and SSDs. During their career as a studio, they have never dealt with an issue like this before.

It’s because of these new prices and shortages that hurt projections. One aspect the team is facing right now because of these prices is optimization work. There’s a lot more going into early access that the team didn’t plan to handle at the moment. It’s going to add some unwanted pressure, I’m sure, but hopefully, that would also mean more optimization going into the game early might mean a smoother launch experience when the game does arrive in early access.

Interestingly, another [issue Larian is facing] is really the price of RAM and the price of SSDs and f**k, man. It’s like, literally, we’ve never had it like this. It kind of ruins all of your projections that you had about it because normally, you know the curves, and you can protect the hardware. It’s gonna be an interesting one. It means that most likely, we already need to do a lot of optimization work in early access that we didn’t necessarily want to do at that point in time. So it’s challenging, but it’s video games.

That said, Larian Studios is not shying away from AI. It’s something that they are even using during the development process of their upcoming Divinity game. Although it doesn’t seem to be something that will replace staff or end up in the final product. Of course, with the advancements of AI, some of these tools might really help progress development in a far more timely manner. We’re just hopeful that it remains an aid for studios rather than a means of replacing staff.

As for when we’ll get the Divinity game, that’s a question we’re left waiting to get answered. We don’t yet have any insight into when this dark fantasy is slated to launch in the marketplace. We’re not even sure which platforms the game will be available on, as neither PlayStation or Xbox was clued in that the game was in development.