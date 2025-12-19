Gearbox Launches Borderlands 4 Endgame Survey

Gearbox wants to hear from you on what to do with Borderlands 4.

The studio is now set to go on their holiday break, and so they’ve increased drop rates for bosses up to 5x.

But before the week ended, they decided to ask their players to chime in.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Hey Vault Hunters!

We’re hard at work on your 2026 content, including new Bounty Packs, your first Story Pack, and a Takedown!

While we work on these longer-lead projects though, we want to know what weekly endgame activities you want to see more (or less!) of.

Take our survey, and help us shape your weekly rotations in 2026!

You can answer the survey here.

Why Is Gearbox Asking?

Gearbox has been updating Borderlands 4 at a rapid pace until very recently. They had to clamp down on the game’s many performance and technical issues since its launch.

But what emerged while they were doing that was that the fans were not happy with its endgame as well. In particular, there aren’t enough activities to do after playing through the game the first time to keep the players engaged.

Comparisons to earlier Borderlands games also turned out unfavorable for Borderlands 4. There isn’t as much content, and the RNG has not played out well, particularly for the Horrors of Kairos free event.

As a result, the player base has dropped considerably. This isn’t that big a problem for Gearbox since Borderlands 4 isn’t a live service game, but it is still something they need to fix to get the game back on track.

So they definitely need to get this feedback. But apparently, even this survey is getting some flak.

This Survey Is A Massive Miss? How?

YouTuber Moxsy shared his feedback on Twitter as well:

Please @GearboxOfficial please listen. This endgame survey is a massive miss. Weekly events for buffed cash or eridium IS NOT Endgame content. Limited time events can be great, they were in Borderlands 3, and should have been planned to be in BL4 around launch, not collecting feedback on them 4 months later.

Endgame content is permanent additions to the game that are only available after beating the campaign. Slaughtershafts, pinnacle bosses, dungeons and reworking the open world activities can be endgame content.

Things like increased classmod drop rates or manufacture drop rates as weekly events are bandaid fixes that add no actual substance. Implement a new currency that can only drop on UVHM6 that you can take to a new endgame vendor that lets you purchase a booster for Jakobs drops but increases badass spawn rates for 5h (just an example.) That is implementing substance to the game, not limited time events.

For what it’s worth, we’re sure Gearbox will also take account of Moxsy’s suggestions, but they made a survey for a reason. While individual content creators will have plenty of suggestions, Gearbox also has to account for what the broader base of players want, and if they might be different from what the loudest voices like Moxsy wants.

If you’re playing through Borderlands 4’s endgame now, you definitely need to get into this survey and make your voice heard.