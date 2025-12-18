Steam Winter Sale Is Now Officially Live

Hey, we get it! Video games are not cheap by any means. The latest generation of console platforms saw prices rise for AAA games. So we can be paying anywhere from $70 to $80 for some of the latest anticipated titles now. As a result, it’s best to know which games are must-haves on your list when they launch and which to hold off on. Fortunately, there are sales going on all the time to pick up some games, including this latest Steam sale event.

If you’re a PC gamer, then you likely use Steam quite heavily for your game purchases. It’s a staple storefront for PC gamers that’s been around for years. Fortunately, there are more than a few sales on the Steam digital marketplace each year. Included in that front is the seasonal sale events that you can come to expect. Today, the official Winter sale event has kicked off and will be available until this coming month.

Steam Winter Sale Event Now Live

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Steam’s Winter Sale event is now live. The sale promotion marks down a plethora of great games. Fortunately, you have ample time to browse the sale and decide which games you might want to pick up. The event will run until January 5th at 10 AM PT. Now’s the perfect time to look through the current offerings and make note of what games you might want to pick up.

Steam Winter Sale Highlight

The Hunter Call of the Wild $1.99

RV There Yet $7.19

REPO $6.99

Planet Zoo $4.99

Detroit Become Human $3.99

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora $20.09

Planet Coaster 2 $24.99

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero $34.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $10.49

Manor Lords $25.99

Beyond Two Souls $1.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $16.49

Gears of War: Reloaded $19.99

Elden Ring $38.99

Hades $7.49

Hollow Knight Silksong $15.99

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater $41.99

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon $31.49

Dune Awakening $32.49

Megabonk $7.49

Cyberpunk 2077 $20.99

That’s, of course, just a small highlight. You’ll want to check out the official sale for yourself right here. Hopefully, you’ll find something here that’s been on your radar but now marked down.