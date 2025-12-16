You Can Now Get Arrested And Interrogated In Grand Theft Auto Online

To get this far, you kind of have to be a willing participant.

You can finally get arrested in Grand Theft Auto Online.

In fact, you can even get interrogated by the FIB. But triggering this event doesn’t really lead to all that much.

Redditor DifferentAd9713 shared a clip of how this plays out in the /gtaonline subreddit. You can watch the cutscene here, but we’ll describe it for your below.

As is the case in past Grand Theft Auto games, you need to wait for the police to arrive, get out of their vehicles and verbally state that you are under arrest.

A screen popup appears that says ‘busted’ when you do the motions to raise your hands and fall on your knees, signaling that you do give up.

The screen then fades to black to a tracking shot that looks upwards to two buildings. Presumably, these are the local police headquarters.

It then cuts to an FIB agent at his desk talking to you. The agent will do the usual detective interrogation shtick, while you stay seated and not say anything.

Eventually the agent gives up and takes a break. The game then breaks the meta to give you your next mission: Escape the interrogation room.

Why Is This Cutscene… Incomplete?

It looks like Rockstar decided to put in a placeholder cutscene just to reward anyone who was curious enough to get arrested. Throughout this cutscene, we didn’t find out what DifferentAd9713 do in-game to get arrested in the first place.

There is something else that also points to how this wasn’t completed content. As you may already know, if you enable voice chat in Grand Theft Auto Online, you can talk to other players in game.

Presumably, that’s your in-game character speaking to other players as their in-game characters. But because of this setup, you don’t actually talk to the NPCs.

What A Real Arrest Mechanic Could Look Like

Now, if you can really get arrested in Grand Theft Auto Online, we can see this play completely differently. The game should prompt itself that you were caught perpetrating a specific crime when the police arrest you.

Subsequently, the police should initiate dialogue that could lead to you being let go or going to jail. Rockstar could add an additional mechanic, such as a crooked judge and a sneaky lawyer, so that you don’t have to actually role play being in prison.

Rockstar could build on that even further, such as giving you a chance to escape prison – and memorize prison layouts. But maybe that’s something for Grand Theft Auto Online in Grand Theft Auto 6.