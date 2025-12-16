Some Really Odd Odd Jobs Are Coming To Grand Theft Auto Online

For some reason, you can now do honest work in Grand Theft Auto.

Dataminers found that there are a few new odd jobs coming in Grand Theft Auto Online.

To be clear, this data was found in the A Safehouse in the Hills update. However, they aren’t activated in the game yet. It’s common for game companies to start adding in files for future content months in advance.

Lucas7yoshi shared this on Twitter over the weekend:

Some other “oddjobs” that are coming down the line.

– Alpha mail forklift operator

– Firefighting

— House fires

— Car fires

— Prop fires

— Cat rescues (not shown, they just in random high up spots)

Later, PLTytus added the Forklift Operator job in their GTAWeb map. He then revealed this:

Funny fact for night shift bonus, games check if you started after 8 PM and finished between 7 AM, but it does not check a day, so you can start the mission, do it all day long, and if u finish after 8 PM, you will get the bonus.

But, is the 4/6k bonus worth waiting the game day?

Side Missions Have Been In Grand Theft Auto For A Long Time… But Odd Jobs?

In a general sense, odd jobs have been in Grand Theft Auto since the start of the 3D era on the PlayStation 2. You could already play a firefighter, paramedic, and taxi driver as early as Grand Theft Auto III.

Now, Rockstar called them side missions instead of odd jobs. That’s because they didn’t necessarily plan this for entirely legal missions.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, both legitimate and illegal missions come up under side missions, in various levels of legality and legitimacy.

The run the gamut of mundane jobs like taxi driver, wildlife photography, to borderline activities like offroad racing and Hao street races, to straight up arms trafficking.

What seems different now is that these are a lot more of the more mundane odd jobs you can take.

Is This Halfway Incorporating GTA RP?

So, we aren’t talking about FiveM being coded into Grand Theft Auto Online here. But it looks like Rockstar is meeting it halfway by adding the sorts of activities players do in GTA RP as part of regular Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay.

So maybe this is part of a smaller experiment that Rockstar is trying out right now, because their players are so active that Grand Theft Auto Online accidentally became a virtual world.

Could Rockstar plan something big for this in the future? Will a future Grand Theft Auto Online update have you play rescuer if Los Santos falls victim to wildfires? So maybe there is something bigger behind these little tidbits coming in the future.