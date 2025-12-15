Tomb Raider: Catalyst Will Be Welcoming To Newcomers

Tomb Raider fans were overjoyed with The Game Awards this year. It was a big ceremony for that franchise in particular. That’s because this was the event where we learned that two Tomb Raider games were in the works. One of those games is a remake, while the other marks a brand-new chapter in the long-running and beloved series. However, the latter game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, won’t be set up so that only veteran players can enjoy it. Instead, newcomers who have yet to experience a Tomb Raider game can enjoy that one as well.

While it might be hard to find someone who hasn’t experienced a Tomb Raider game in the past, the next mainline chapter can be a good jumping-on point. But we won’t actually get that game until sometime in 2027. Even though we have another Tomb Raider game coming out before that one, developers were able to answer some questions the media had.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst Will Be Newcomer Friendly

As mentioned, a new Tomb Raider game was unveiled before this one. If you want to dive into the lore of Lara Croft, then what better game to start out with than the very first game? Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a remake of the first game, coming our way in 2026. However, after that, we will be diving into Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2027.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Crystal Dynamics‘ head, Scot Amos, noted that this was a game developed as a complete adventure. You’ll be able to get into this game without anyone having to do any kind of homework on Lara Croft and her lore. That said, as noted, this continues the franchise and marks the furthest game in her career, while also being the largest Tomb Raider game made to date. It certainly sounds like quite the ambitious project, and we’ll hopefully see more of it next year.

We’ve designed Catalyst so that players can jump in right now and pick up with her adventures as is, like I say, there’s no homework required. You can jump right into Catalyst and feel this [is a] complete adventure top to bottom, and understand the story and the characters without having to know any of that pre-history.

While we don’t know much about the game, we do know its general setting. This game will put Lara Croft on a new, mysterious journey set in Northern India. When Tomb Raider: Catalyst launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.