Epic Games Store Handing Out 17 Games For Free This Month

Epic Games Store has been a major contender in digital PC gaming. After Valve dominated the marketplace with Steam, it was Epic Games Store that looked to really compete in a few ways. There were exclusive deals, better rates for publishers and developers to release games on the Epic Games Store, and, arguably, the biggest way to get consumers on the platform: free games. For years now, Epic Games Store has been giving away a free game or two each week. The best part about it is that you can claim these games with no strings attached.

All you need is a free Epic account and to catch the games as they are released. Fortunately, we are given a heads-up each week on what games are coming out for free. Likewise, you’re given a week to claim these games. They can range from indie releases to major AAA titles. However, it’s the holiday season, and we are about to get some extra free games throughout the month courtesy of the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store Handing Out 17 Free Games

If you watched The Game Awards last night, then you might have caught the quick plug for the Epic Games Store. We knew that they were keeping this week’s free offering a secret. Instead of getting the game at our usual time, it was delayed and revealed during The Game Awards. That game turned out to be a big one, as it was Hogwarts Legacy. For those of you who haven’t played this game yet, you can dive into the magical wizarding world for free on PC right now.

However, that wasn’t all. As in past years, a few free games are coming to the platform for consumers to pick up. Unlike the typical rollout of these free games, the seventeen free games coming our way will be available to claim daily. So you have just one day to claim the game before it becomes locked behind a paywall. Those games start on December 18, 2025, and will run through January 1, 2025.

Unfortunately, there’s no early look at what these games will turn out to be. They’ll remain a complete mystery until the day arrives for them to be claimed. So make sure to check back daily to ensure you don’t miss out on a new free game to add to your digital library. Once you claim the games, you’ll have them in your account to enjoy at your leisure.