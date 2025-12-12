Mega Man Dual Overdrive Announced By Capcom

There are certain video game characters who are iconic. They are the ones who helped make the gaming industry what it is today, and without them, things just wouldn’t be the same. For a certain Capcom franchise, the question was whether the publisher would ever truly return to the series, because past attempts didn’t “light the world on fire” in one form or another. However, after much begging and pleading, Mega Man Dual Overdrive has been announced, and it’s clear that the Blue Bomber hasn’t forgotten the roots from which he came. Yeah, this is something to be happy about.

Now, like many things at The Game Awards, we only got the briefest of teasers, but there are some things that we can make out. For example, we know that the game will be a side-scroller, like the classic games that Capcom has made with the series over the years. Furthermore, not only will it be a 3D title, like certain other recent entries in the main series, but it’ll look really crisp, and the background will have a lot of detail and style to make you feel like you’re roaming through an open world.

When you look at the gameplay section, you can even see that Mega Man himself is getting some serious damage done to him, and you can see it on his body. That’s a nice addition that’ll make it clear to fans when he needs to heal up and play more defensively.

As for the story, there’s not much in the clip outside of Mega Man being “needed,” and some classic monsters showing up. More than likely, we’ll have to face Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters once again, and if that’s the case, most gamers won’t be mad about that, as it’s a classic part of the franchise.

A curious thing that happened at the end, though, was that the body of Mega Man opened up in a way that we’re not sure has ever happened before. Could this be a teaser for some new abilities that Mega Man will have? Surely the name Mega Man Dual Overdrive has to refer to something, right? It’ll be interesting to see what new mechanics are added in this time.

Now for the sad bit of news. While this was a great thing to see, the game isn’t coming out until 2027!!! So enjoy this trailer and wait for more news.