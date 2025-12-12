Nagoshi Studios Announces Gang Of Dragon, Starring Train To Busan’s Ma Dong-Seuk

Nagoshi Studio has finally revealed its first game, Gang of Dragon.

They debuted a trailer spotlighting the game’s star, Ma Dong-Seuk.

Ma Dong-Seuk is best known for his international breakout role in Train To Busan. He also made his Hollywood debut in 2021 MCU movie Eternals, as Gilgamesh.

Nagoshi Studio was founded by former Yakuza director Toshihiro Nagoshi. Nagoshi left Sega to take a deal from NetEase and establish this new studio.

Nagoshi Studio also has several other veteran Yakuza developers under it aside from Nagoshi. In essence, we can now see that NetEase got Nagoshi up to make Yakuza-like action adventure games outside of the Yakuza license.

You can watch the announcement trailer for Gang of Dragon below.

Developing story…