Exodus Gets Delayed Into 2027

Exodus drew massive attention when it was first unveiled. This comes from some of the talented team that left BioWare. You can also easily see some of the similarities between this game and the Mass Effect franchise. But so far, in Exodus, we know we’re stepping into a story set thousands of years in the future, where humanity has greatly colonized space. Likewise, it’s a storyline centered on the survival of the human race against a group known as the Celestials. Interestingly enough, these Celestials are genetically modified human descendants.

For those of you who don’t recall, Exodus was first unveiled to the public during The Game Awards 2023, so it was fitting to see another trailer pop up during The Game Awards 2025. This time, we’re getting a look at some marketing footage for the title, which you can view above.

​Fortunately, we did get some gameplay footage throughout the new marketing trailer, along with another look at the crew who will be going on the journey. It’s all about saving humanity by any means across the galaxy.

Exodus Now Slated For Early 2027

If you’re interested in Exodus, we’ll wait a little longer. Unfortunately, the game was announced as being pushed back. We were not given a reason for the new delay, but it would seem that the developers need a little more time to get this one ready and out the door. So, if you were hoping to get your hands on it in 2026 as initially slated, that’s not happening. Instead, we should now expect the Exodus game to launch sometime in early 2027.

Hopefully, we’ll narrow the release date down as we go into the upcoming year. That said, we do know that when this game eventually arrives in the marketplace, copies will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Now, we’ll just have to see if Exodus make an appearance during any of the big events coming out in 2026 like Summer Game Fest.