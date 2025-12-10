PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For December 2025 Confirmed

We’re a good way into December, and that usually means our favorite subscription services are already stocked and loaded with new offerings. However, it’s been a bit of a wait for those of us on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. If this is a service feature you use, then get ready for the next helping of content coming your way. We finally know what’s being added into the mix.

While there were some leaks earlier today on what was coming to the service, the official list is live. PlayStation has taken to the official PlayStation Blog to highlight the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in December. That should hopefully give you something to enjoy while we all head into our holiday breaks.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog December 2025

As noted in the official PlayStation Blog post, all of the games will be available to download and play starting on December 16, 2025. That said, if you were wanting something to hold you over until then, there was the recent addition, Skate Story, which came out on December 8, 2025. With that said, here’s what you’ll gain access to next week, just as long as you are an active subscriber on the PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium tier.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage | PS5, PS4

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | PS5, PS4

Skate Story | PS5

Granblue Fantasy: Relink | PS5, PS4

Planet Coaster 2 | PS5

Cat Quest III | PS5, PS4

Lego Horizon Adventures | PS5

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix | PS5, PS4

Paw Patrol World | PS5, PS4

Meanwhile, if you’ve been a subscriber for very long on PlayStation Plus Premium, you know that there are usually some additional games added in exclusively for you. That’s no different from this latest selection of game additions, as Soulcalibur III is coming exclusively under the PlayStation Plus Premium category.

Again, hopefully there’s something here that piques your interest. We do have some heavy hitters in the mix, along with some smaller games. Those should potentially keep you busy while we wait for the game offerings in January of 2026.