Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Has Free Stranger Things DLC

The Stranger Things fandom has kicked back in as viewers worldwide tune in to see how it all ends. This final season took years to make, and now that it’s slowly being released to viewers, the series should hopefully deliver on its grand finale. No one wants to see another series fall flat on its face with the last episode. But until then, those of you who are enjoying Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 can dig into a Stranger Things-themed DLC right now.

Best of all, this Stranger Things DLC is free. You don’t have to pay to enjoy a few missions and locations with this bit of content. So, if you’re willing to venture over and brave the horrors that await, get ready because good old Murray Bauman could use a helping hand.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 x Stranger Things

If you’re down for some Stranger Things goodness, then take a look at the free DLC. There’s also a trailer for the content update you can view above. Overall, you’ll be heading into the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana—the location in which Stranger Things is set. However, as you know, Hawkins is hit with some serious supernatural threats. You’ll need to fly a Bell UH-1H Huey and aid the residents with a few missions.

It’s not going to be a smooth ride. Of course, were you expecting that with the horrors that are filling Hawkin’s Indiana? Regardless, there are a few missions that you can dig into with this DLC, but beyond that, there are some general locations from the show you can visit. As noted in a post from the PlayStation Blog, some of the locations from the forty additions in this DLC download include the following.

Starcourt Mall

Hawkins Middle School

Hawkins National Laboratory

Hawkins Junkyard

There are five missions players can take on when not exploring Hawkins. These missions include shady supply ops, close-call chases, and rescues. Meanwhile, if you haven’t already tuned in, the last season of Stranger Things has already debuted on Netflix, which gives you plenty of time to catch up before the next set of episodes releases.