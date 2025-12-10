GTA Online Fans Are Already Lamenting The Cost Of Mansions

One of the key selling points for GTA Online was the ability to start your own criminal empire and rake in the cash as you go from one insane task or mission to the next. In many ways, the point is to make yourself as rich as possible, then go forth and spend that money with extreme prejudice, er, fun, and see what you can do with it. In the most recent update, things got “luxurious,” as the “Safehouse in the Hills” content allows you to get mansions, among other luxury things, and see what it’s like living the “high life.”

Over on Reddit, while many are thrilled with the new update and expansion, the fact that some of these mansions cost $20 million really hurts. Now, yes, there is a discount going on right now in GTA Online that can lower the cost of certain mansions to about $14 million, but that’s still a lot of dough to accumulate for a single house, let alone if you want to get every mansion that’s available and trick it out in your style.” Sure enough, Redditors had plenty of thoughts to share about this:

“I’m now asset rich, cash poor… lol”

“It has come to my attention that you can own MULTIPLE mansions… Well that didn’t even cross my mind in the past weeks. I just thought “Which ONE should I buy?”.

The question “Can I buy all of them” never even crossed my mind, looking back now, it seems like it should be one of the questions that should have popped in”

“I just like the view and being away from the Chaos of Los Santos. No need to have Greifers attacking me while I’m trying to swim at my Mansion, lol.”

“$20,000,000…. guess I’m keeping my broke ass in Grapeseed.”

Some also used the thread to ask questions about the mansions, including how you get certain ones, which were the most expensive ones, and what the point of getting certain perks for them was. If YOU have any questions about the mansions and what they truly offer, it can provide you with a lot of answers, in case you found the breakdown from Rockstar Games too confusing.

Those who have already partaken in the mansions have made their feelings clear about how much they love it, even if they are a little less “flush with cash” than they were before.

If you want to get these locations at the best price, you’d better get a move on!