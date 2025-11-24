The Best Black Friday Video Game Deals of 2025

Hey, we get it. Video games are not cheap. This entertainment hobby requires some serious coin to enjoy. From the hardware needed to run the games to the titles themselves costing upwards of $80, it can be a real hit on the bank account. If you’re looking to score some games on the cheap, then fortunately, there are sales going on all the time. For instance, you’ll find some nice Black Friday video game deals right now.

We’re not far off from the big event. Black Friday used to be a sale that lasted only that day and was in-store only. However, Black Friday has since evolved. Sales are now online and have been going on for over a week. That will score you some incredible game deals without breaking the bank. If you’re after something from PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo, then you’ll find a wide range of sales right now that you don’t want to miss out on.

We’ll help showcase some of the best game deals available right now across various online retailers. That said, this is just a highlight; you can check out the various sales via the links below to sift through the current offerings.

Black Friday 2025 Video Game Deals

Steam Vertigo Games Sale

Metro Awakening VR $19.99

Arizona Sunshine 2 $21.99

Arizona Sunshine Remake $11.99

After The Fall $5.99

Hell Sweeper VR $9.89

Steam IO Interactive Sale

Hitman Absolution $1.99

Hitman World of Assassination $27.99

Hitman Blood Money $.99

Hitman Contracts $8.99

Hitman 2 $.89

Steam Xbox Game Studios Sale

Ninja Gaiden 4 $55.99

Gears of War Reloaded $25.99

Avowed $46.89

South of Midnight $29.99

Forza Horizon 5 $29.99

Halo The Master Chief Collection $9.99

Steam Arc System Worlds Black Friday Sale 2025

Guilty Gear Strive $19.99

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes $24.99

MeleeMach!! $4.61

Stay Cool, Kobayashisan $3.49

Super Double Dragon $3.49

Steam Team17 Black Friday Sale

Heavenly Bodies $6.79

Trepang2 $13.99

Hell Let Loose $12.49

Date Everything $19.49

Steam Bandai Namco Black Friday Sale 2025

Little Nightmares III $31.99

Shadow Labyrinth $27.99

Dark Souls III $29.99

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero $59.99

Dark Souls Remastered $19.99

Steam EA Black Friday Sale

Dragon Age The Veilguard $20.99

Star Wars Fallen order $3.99

Madden 26 $34.99

Star Wars Jedi Survivor $10.49

A Way Out $5.99

Alice Madness Returns $2.49

Dead Space $7.99

Burnout Paradise Remastered $4.99

Spore $4.99

The Sims Legacy Collection $13.99

Steam Sega Black Friday Sale

Shinobi Art of Vengeance $20.99

Metaphor Re Fantazio $34.99

Sonic x Shadow Generations $24.99

Persona 5 Royal $20.99

Steam PlayStation Black Friday Sale

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $35.99

Stellar Blade $47.99

Helldivers 2 $31.99

Lost Soul Aside $40.19

Marvel Spider-Man 2 $47.99

Marvel Spider-Man Remastered $23.99

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered $29.99

Ratchet Clank Rift Apart $23.99

The Last of Us Part I $29.99

God of War $19.99

Returnal $23.99

Days Gone $15.99

Steam 2K Black Friday Sale

Mafia The Old Country $53.99

Borderlands 4 $55.99

Mafia Trilogy $12.03

WWE 2K25 $29.82

Duke Nukem Forever $4.99

Steam Activision Black Friday Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 $34.99

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY $29.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 $29.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $15.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $34.99

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $19.99

Steam Square Enix Black Friday 2025

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake $35.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $19.99

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth $34.99

Life is Strange True Colors $17.99

Life is Strange Double Exposure $24.99

Life is Strange Remastered $11.99

Bravely Default II $23.99

Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition $15.99

Steam Capcom Black Friday Sale

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection $19.99

Ace Attorney Trilogy $9.89

Dragon’s Dogma II $29.39

Resident Evil $9.99

Resident Evil 2 $14.99

Resident Evil Village $14.99

Koei Tecmo Black Friday Sale

Ninja Gaiden Black $29.99

Rise of the Ronin $34.99

Dynasty Warriors Origins $52.49

PlayStation Black Friday Sale

Battlefield 6 $59.99

Ready or Not $39.99

Astro Bot $39.59

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II $41.99

Silent Hill f $48.99

Lost Soul Aside $39.59

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $29.39

Hogwarts Legacy $8.99/$10.49

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition $14.99

The Last of Us Part I $29.39

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater $48.99

The Outer Worlds 2 $55.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Xbox Black Friday Sale

The Outer Worlds 2 $55.99

Ready or Not $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows $41.99

Borderlands 4 $55.99

Battlefield 6 $59.49

Split Fiction $39.99

Doom: The Dark Ages $34.99

Silent Hill f $55.99

Nintendo Black Friday Sale

Splatoon 3 $41.99

Paper Mario: The Origami King $39.99

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $19.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $16.49

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 $34.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39.99

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds $55.99

Best Buy Black Friday Sale

PlayStation Portal $179.99

PS5 Slim Digital $399.99

Super Mario Odyssey $29.99

God of War Ragnarok $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $29.99

Silent Hill f $49.99

Assassin’s Creed Shadows $34.99

Battlefield 6 $59.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $24.99

Target Black Friday Sale

God of War Ragnarok $19.99

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds $44.99

Star Wars Outlaws $19.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $29.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39.99

GameStop Black Friday Sale