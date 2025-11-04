Tez2: Fans May Have To Translate Grand Theft Auto 6 Previews

Is this the first truly international Grand Theft Auto?

Tez2 thinks fans should stop worrying about Grand Theft Auto 6 potentially being delayed.

What’s With All These Delay Rumors Anyway?

For the past few weeks, some ‘fans’ seem to have been spreading FUD that Grand Theft Auto 6 will get another delay beyond its announced May 26, 2026 release date.

We’ve been following these rumors alongside you. And if we’re going to be blunt about it, they’re all clearly baseless.

Rockstar withholding advertising for the game does not indicate that there has been new problems or delays. We’ve also noticed the people spreading rumors don’t have no track records for getting rumors right.

And the big tell, really, is that the usual suspects of leakers, between Jason Schreier, Tom Henderson, etc. have no such rumors themselves. One could conclude the people spreading rumors are baiting for engagement.

Tez2, the most well known dataminer and leaker of all things Rockstar related, dropped a ‘bombshell’ on GTAForums today.

Tez2’s Surprising Statement

Tez2 posted this:

Instead of worrying about delays, some of you better start translating once the French, Italian, Spanish, German, Japanese… etc. previews drop.

When asked if Tez2 found new data from Rockstar, he replied:

This isn’t inside info or anything like that. Just speculation-wise, based on how R* tends to follow the third trailer with the first previews.

So What Is Tez2 Really Saying?

Tez2 doesn’t say he knows when the third trailer is releasing, or if things are doing well over at Rockstar Studios. We’ll rephrase his claims so that other ‘fans’ will not maliciously create new claims out of it.

Tez2 is saying that when Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto 6’s third trailer, they are likely to deliver it with a new host of previews for the game.

But even more than that, Tez2 is saying that those previews won’t all be in English. Rockstar will be spreading previews for video game outlets around the world, and they could get exclusive details.

And Tez2 is basing this on the company’s prior marketing campaigns and how they planned those campaigns before.

Do We Really Have To Worry About Translating Previews?

Tez2 may not really know, but it would not hurt if Rockstar’s international community prepared for it. There have been instances where news relevant to the global video games community came weeks or even months late.

And that happens when the studio or people involved are not in the US or UK. The most high-profile example of this would seem to be the odd, Rashomon-like atmosphere when Disco Elysium studio ZA/UM ousted their founders.

This acrimonious split that continues to confound and confuse, partly because this all played out in ZA/UM’s native country of Estonia.

Rockstar really could offer some exclusive interviews with non-English language outlets, like Famitsu or Eurogamer Spain. But knowing how big Rockstar’s community is, it’s highly likely some fans will share the news with the English-speaking world.

And in that way, that news will diffuse further to other non-English speaking fans, in other countries and regions. But there’s also a chance that it will take days or even weeks before that information emerges in this way.

And this is the reason that Tez2 suggests fans prepare to translate if the need arises.