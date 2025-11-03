Should GTA 6 Come To The Nintendo Switch 2?

When GTA 6 comes out next year, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest video game launches ever. Based on certain levels of hype and speculation, many expect it to be THE biggest video game launch ever, by a wide margin. That goes double if the price at release is indeed $100, which many hope is not the case, but a few wouldn’t mind it. Regardless, the true “final question” about the game isn’t its price, or even its release date; if you can believe it, it’s about whether the game will be on all consoles at launch. As in, will the Nintendo Switch 2 get a version of the game either at launch, or close after?

Sites like Polygon have been compiling rumors and making their cases for why the system may or may not get “the tap” to get the upcoming guaranteed hit title. So, where do things really stand? First and foremost, it’s not impossible for this to happen. We know from other games and 3rd-party companies that the Nintendo Switch 2 does have a higher level of graphical and processing output. Yes, it’s not to the level of Xbox Series X, PS5, or various PC models, but it’s much better. Certain titles from CD Projekt Red, Square Enix, and even Capcom point that out. So, in theory, it could handle the Rockstar Games title.

One of the big questions, though, is whether the team had plenty of time to make the port. After all, the Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits didn’t get widespread to other developers immediately. Nintendo apparently focused on “certain ones” first, which is apparent in the games announced or on the console right now, and then spread things out after launch. Thus, it’s possible that Rockstar would need more time to make things happen on the platform.

Now, as for WHY they would want to put GTA 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2, right now, it’s the hottest thing on the market. Plus, they haven’t launched a mainline title in the franchise on a Nintendo platform…ever. They’ve done spinoffs, including an exclusive for a Nintendo handheld, but not for one of the numbered titles. That means there’s a fanbase that hasn’t been “tapped into yet,” and that could lead to even more sales.

Plus, given how things are with Xbox and Sony right now, Take-Two Interactive might want to “hedge their bets” with the console that is guaranteed to be around for a while.