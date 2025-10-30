Best New FPS Games of 2026

Shooters are easily the most popular genre in the gaming space. It may not have started out that way, due to tech limitations, but now, all manner of games, even ones not strictly shooters, can’t help but give the player a weapon and tell them to go nuts. 2026 will be no different, and here are the ones you should be on the lookout for.

#29 – Halo: Campaign Evolved

Yeah, this isn’t exactly what you were expecting to start the list, was it? Well, there’s a reason we picked Halo: Campaign Evolved to start things off, and that’s simply because…it’s not really a new game. Just as important, it’s ONLY the campaign from the original title, none of the multiplayer that helped define the series even more.

If you want us to go even further down that rabbit hole, some of the original dev team members who helped make the game at Bungie have already called out some of the “improvements” that have been designed for it.

So, when you put that all together, and the fact that this will be on PS5 for the first time in series history, you get something that only new players should try.

#28 – Decadent

And now, for something completely different!

Look, when you mess with the occult, things tend to go wrong for you, as Decadent highlights. The game takes place in a version of Earth where the occult/supernatural ways are much more pronounced, and as John Lorn, you’re attempting to go on one last adventure before the parasite within you causes more trouble than it’s worth. Yuck.

With various dangers ahead of you and your sanity teetering with each step you take, you’ll wonder just how far you’re willing to go to see this expedition through and save the person you cherish.

Fight through it all, or succumb to the madness and see where that leads you.

#27 – Den of Wolves

Have you ever wanted to do a heist? Have you ever wanted to do a heist with a crew that puts you against corporations in a tech-driven city? If you are among those who said “yes” to those questions, then you’ll want to try out Den of Wolves.

The game puts you in Midway City, where various businesses are often trying to poach ideas and items from competitors, and that’s where you and your squad come in. Each heist will be unique, and you’ll need to plan carefully to ensure you get your mark.

How will you accomplish your goal? Will you do it without being spotted? There’s only one way to find out…

#26 – Defect

Welcome to a cyberpunk future where humanity is literally down to its last city. That city is being controlled by a massive AI that has not only control over the city at large but also has its own forces that try to maintain its control.

In this squad-based shooter, you’ll pick a side either with or against the AI, and attempt to complete goals to help your side get a better edge. You’ll try to bring weapons to your side to give them better firepower or take out the heads of certain groups so they can’t function.

No matter whose side you are on, the fight to bring the city under your control has begun.

#25 – Sand: Raiders of Sophie

You know, the more we think about it, the more we realize that we actually like sand.

That’s why the game called Sand: Raiders of Sophie might just be up our alley. You’ll be put onto a planet deprived of many things, turning it into a desert world. As you land upon it, your goal is to seek out the treasures that lie within and the resources that can help you on your journey.

With your trampler by your side, you’ll risk it all to see if you can make it in this barren world. But you don’t have to do it alone! You can team up with others to see if things are better in numbers.

#24 – Projekt Z: Beyond Order

Imagine an island full of zombies, and every single day, there is a fight for survival against them. Well, you don’t have to imagine that, as Projekt Z: Beyond Order is exactly what that scenario details. In the game, you and potentially three other players will be trapped on an island post-World War II, and have to work your way around the many areas of the island to get loot so you can build yourself up to fight the zombie horde.

Whether you play alone or in co-op, your goal is to get better gear and enhance yourself however you can. Build, fight, roam, survive, it’s all in a day’s work in this place.

#23 – ILL

This next game will not be for the faint of heart. The game known as Ill will take you to a place that is full of monsters. You go there to seek the truth, but soon enough, you’ll find yourself just trying to get out alive. The problem? These monsters are far from mindless. In fact, they’re incredibly tactical and clever. If they can use something around them to their advantage, they’ll do so. If they can throw something at you, they’ll do it. Plus, if you try to come at them the same way twice, they’ll adapt and put you on the back foot.

Think you can outlast what’s coming for you here?

#22 – High on Life 2

It’s not exactly easy to talk about this sequel, especially given the “mastermind” behind the first game…who isn’t exactly around anymore.

Moving forward, though, High on Life 2 will continue the events of the first game, where your character helped save humanity from a cartel. However, your troubles are only just beginning, and this time, things are getting personal.

That’s because your sister has had a bounty put on her head! Oh, and humanity is in danger of being farmed again, but hey, your sister is in trouble!

So, load up with some of the most insane weapons and ammo you’ve ever seen and ensure this wrong gets righted!

#21 – Enginefall

Did you know we can think of two versions of the apocalypse where humanity’s last refuge is trains? That’s not a lot, but it’s weird that we’ve heard of it twice. Anyway, Enginefall is one of those post-apocalyptic worlds, and your journey will be in and out of trains throughout.

Why? Because the game is an extraction shooter, which means your goal is to get in, get out with as many resources as possible, and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

As part of a group of “Freerailers,” you’ll head to massive rides known as “Titan Trains” to rob them of the resources they have inside. Expect resistance, and do what you can to get the loot and get out alive.

#20 – Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Vietnam was far more than just a war; it was something that affected people and countries so intensely that we still reference it today. One such example is via the title Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, where you’ll be part of a 50-man squad who must brave the jungles of Vietnam to try and claim victory for your side. That won’t be easy, as each of the game’s six maps is massive in scope, and you’ll need to be cautious with each step that you take.

The game attempts to make things as realistic as possible, ensuring that you have multiple options on the battlefield, including having aerial units helping you out.

#19 – Forest Reigns

Most agree that if the world were to end, via humanity being wiped out, nature would eventually overtake all that mankind has built. In Forest Reigns, you’ll see that happen from the perspective of survivors of an apocalypse that now must make it through a version of Paris where the forest isn’t just everywhere…it’s alive.

Yes, we know plants are “living things,” but this is different. You’re not just fighting against those trying to survive; you’re fighting against the forest itself, and it has plenty of things to throw at you to make clear that it’s the dominant force in this city.

#18 – Gallipoli

World War I was fought on many fronts, and there was a reason it lasted so long. Many attempts to try to oust the Germans and their allies were met with heavy resistance, and you’ll see one such example of that in Gallipoli.

This campaign was meant to stop the Ottoman Empire from helping the Germans further, but what followed was a monstrous campaign that lasted four years and cost many lives. Now, you’ll see it from the perspective of the soldiers who had to fight those battles.

You’ll fight on various terrains and against many foes, so be ready for a struggle like no other.

#17 – Beautiful Light

In Beautiful Light, you have a job to do. But whether you get it done will depend not just on you, but on whether a certain “creature of the dark” gets to you before you can get out.

Your mission is to infiltrate an area and get various items from it, including an artifact that doesn’t seem to belong to this world. The good news is that you won’t be alone, and you’ll have other objects to complete if you wish to search the area first and see what power-ups and upgrades you can find.

But be warned, there’s an “anomaly” out there, and it’s out to get you!

#16 – Active Matter

You know what we need right now? A time loop game! Thankfully, Active Matter fits that bill, and it’s a multiversal game to boot! Fun times.

This time, you are a soldier who is literally caught in a time loop, while also being stuck in a certain bubble of space that you keep coming back to when the “mission” is over. As such, you never know what you’ll encounter when the loop starts again, as the multiverse bleeds into this space.

Other characters you’ve already killed before? They could return and be stronger and meaner than ever! Your goal, though, is to get as much of the “Matter” of this place as possible so that your battles aren’t for nothing.

#15 – The Bornless

Don’t you just love it when a game decides to freak you out by bringing things from your nightmares to life? If you don’t have a strong stomach for seeing demons that absolutely look like clowns, stay away from The Bornless.

The game takes place on an island that has a connection to another realm. In that realm, demons reign, and they are piercing through to our world! As such, you’ll try to take out these demons and get out alive. Or, you can become one of the demons, and make it your mission to straight-up massacre everyone that gets in your way!

Which side will you choose in the battles to come?

#14 – Frostrail

Um…okay…we’ve now found a THIRD universe where trains are people’s only hope for survival. Get more creative, people!

Anyway, in Frostrail, you are part of a group known as the “Gardeners,” but instead of just trying to look for resources, you’re going through a frozen landscape that is full of monsters from a realm beyond! Your goal is to take them out, seek out other survivors, and then attempt to find a place to call home once again.

But what is out there that can be a true home to humanity? Will you last long enough on your train to see it? Your journey on the rails will soon start.

#13 – ExoMecha

You might have heard a lot about ExoMecha recently, as the game had a beta not too long ago that a lot of people really dug.

For those who didn’t play it, the game is set in a world where sci-fi influences will be abundant as you fight for supremacy. How you do so, however, is up to you. You’ll have matches where you’ll play as soldiers in a battle, before you can summon massive mechs to try and swing things in your favor. Or, you can take the team route and do vehicle battles to see who has better driving and shooting skills.

#12 – Sudden Attack Zero Point

That’s a unique name for an FPS title, wouldn’t you agree? The twist here is that this is an extension of a game that’s been going on for quite some time. Sudden Attack Zero Point is meant to be an expansion/extension of it, while making it free-to-play to those who are interested. Battles here will be fast and furious, so you’ll want to ensure you have the best weapons possible, while also being mindful of your surroundings, as you’ll never know when a foe will appear to try and take you out!

The game is meant to be contained, tactical, and fun, so don’t be afraid to give it a shot. Pun intended.

#11 – Crisol: Theater of Idols

In most survival-style games, the title tries to make you “walk the line” between what you can do and what you should do. After all, dying would be bad. In Crisol: Theater of Idols, you’ll get taken to the limit on that because your main weapon in this game…is your own blood.

Yeah. Really. You are a man who has been sent on a mission by the Sun God itself to try and take down the curse that has consumed an island in an alternate version of Spain. As the name suggests, you’ll fight plenty of “dolls” within this place, and they’re all more than fine with trying to kill you.

So, you know, kill them first.

#10 – Animal Use Protocol

Whether we like it or not, humans experiment on animals quite often for a variety of reasons. In Animal Use Protocol, you’ll see just how far some people in an alternate world have gone, and it’s not good for the animals. As such, one of their experiments, an incredibly intelligent monkey, tries to make an escape with the other animals so that they can be free from the facility that has harmed them.

The problem? Getting out will be no small feat. Not the least of which is because of how there’s something chasing them, and the more they stay still, the closer it gets!

#9 – DayZ Badlands

Welcome to the badlands. But is this a place where you could turn some bad into good?

In DayZ Badlands, you’ll be taken to a much different location than in previous titles. Here, while the threat of zombies is still present, it’s not as numerous as in major city locations. This place ain’t a paradise, but it has enough to try and restart a life, if you’re willing to fight for it.

And no, we don’t just mean fighting off others who stumble upon this place. We mean fighting against the elements and doing what you can with the resources that are available. Survival comes in many forms here, so make the most of it.

#8 – John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

The world is likely doomed. But you knew that already, so let’s talk about the video game world…where things are mostly doomed. In John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, you’ll be put into a conflict with a living god that was accidentally summoned to our world. You are not the best or brightest or most skilled people possible to take on this threat, though. No, you’re just the ones that the scientist who caused this incident could afford to bring in! Such a vote of confidence.

Anyway, you’ll need to work together to fight off the hordes of monsters and beat the god until he returns to where he came from! Good luck with that!

#7 – SCP: Distorted Spacetime

Not all jobs are created equal, and in SCP: Distorted Spacetime, you’ll find that out the hard way! You will join the SCP group in various roles, and do your best to get information for the group, while also trying to survive everything that’s happening around you.

After all, the various SCPs are trying to get out, and if they do manage to get out, it might be your job to catch them again, or try to use your skills to get out before they get you.

Be smart, and use your abilities wisely so that this day on the job isn’t your LAST day on the job.

#6 – FEROCIOUS

Multiple games on this list will put you up against creatures from long ago, and Ferocious is one of them. You’ll crash land on an island where dinosaurs and other dangers are around every corner. You are one of the few people to survive, and you must see if there’s any way off this island.

You’ll have to load up with weapons and hope they’ll be enough to tackle dinosaurs and other people you encounter.

But the best part is that you can try to befriend the dinosaurs! See which ones might help you, and then ride them into battle! Doesn’t that sound fun?

#5 – INDUSTRIA 2

Oh, you thought Nora’s adventure was done after the first game ended? No, her story is still ongoing, and Industria 2 will show you what happens next. In the aftermath of the first game’s events, Nora ends up in a parallel dimension and seemingly alone. Using this “peaceful time,” she has constructed a method to try to get her back home.

However, before anything can happen, ATLAS returns, and she must fight a new battle across this dimension to stop it once and for all and come to terms with her role in its ascension.

With a deep story mixed with FPS and puzzle elements, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here.

#4 – EVE Vanguard

If you’re familiar with the EVE universe and have always wondered what it would be like to participate in battles on a smaller scale within it, EVE: Vanguard is the title you’ll want to check out when it releases. You play as a “warclone,” a masterful bit of engineering who is designed to go to planets in great numbers and slowly conquer them. You are immortal, you are powerful, and your purpose is clear.

With each planet you go to, you’ll need to push your technology to the limit to overcome whatever challenges you face. Grow your abilities so that you can become even more fierce and create a New Eden that your masters will be proud of.

#3 – Mouse: P.I. for Hire

Ever since a certain cup-shaped individual charmed the world, many have been embracing the old-school animation styles in gaming to see what kind of clever creations they can come up with. Mouse: P.I. for Hire is one such title. It takes place in a “rubber hose animation” version of the 1930s, where there are gangs, corrupt authority figures, and more for this mousey private detective to deal with.

As you go on this FPS adventure, you’ll see the crisp animation working in its favor and giving you an experience that no other game of its genre can provide.

So put on your hat and trenchcoat and see where it all takes you!

#2 – Ghost Recon: Project Over

Look, there are MANY FPS franchises that have tried to become the “top dog” over the years, and some have struggled to try and make things work beyond just being a shooter title. In the case of one franchise, they’re hoping to strike back hard. Ghost Recon: Project Over is the codename for the next title in the fan-favorite franchise.

Admittedly, they’ve failed to capture a large part of the FPS community due to questionable decisions and gameplay mechanics, but if they’re able to knuckle down and make a fun gameplay loop that embraces certain elements, they have a shot at being relevant again.

#1 – Atomic Heart II

Finally, we have a game that is far more than a regular shooter, and it’s going to greatly expand what happened in the original title. Atomic Heart II will once again put you in an alternative history version of the world, where science, technology, and all sorts of other things have mixed far differently than you would think.

This time around, though, you won’t be stuck in one place, trying to survive all around you. Instead, you’ll be able to travel the world, meet new people, unlock new weapons and abilities, and see what truly lies beyond the horizon.

Oh, and yes, those weird female robots are back…which says quite a bit…