Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Still Outperforming Mario Kart World

Nintendo has recently released its latest video game console, the Nintendo Switch 2, to the market. It’s still a new console, and some consumers might be on the hunt for a unit. However, it’s steadily hitting the store shelves with players finally able to take the next step into Nintendo’s ever-growing gaming ecosystem. However, even with a brand-new console and a few first-party games to keep players connected to their Switch 2 consoles, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a game that most consumers are picking up.

The Nintendo Switch was a massive success, and it’s slowly making its way as the most successful video game hardware ever. Currently, it is just behind the Nintendo DS, while Sony remains the overall top dog with its PlayStation 2 console. However, the console is only as good as the video game titles it offers. One of the biggest hits from that console generation, and remains, is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Continues To Sell

Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) - July 2025 Top 10 Best-Selling Premium Games on Nintendo Platforms – U.S.

There are numerous units available for the Nintendo Switch right now. This console sold incredibly well and remains supported to this day. You can visit your local retailer to pick up a unit. After all, it will be a bit cheaper than the Nintendo Switch 2. Likewise, you already have a wide range of video game titles to pick up for the system.

As mentioned, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is outperforming the current Mario Kart World game. It’s a new title that was released as a launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2. Thanks to Polygon, we’re learning that Circana analyst Mat Piscatella has posted a few of the biggest hits from July.

What’s surprising is that, out of July, the biggest sellers here in the United States, Mario Kart 8, came in a couple of notches above Mario Kart World. That’s quite the feat, but it’s not Nintendo’s biggest-selling game for that month. Instead, the top position goes to Donkey Kong Bananza. This game was a new release for July and a title highly anticipated, so we’re not surprised that it even came above Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We’ll have to see if Mario Kart World will eventually outperform Mario Kart 8 Deluxe consistently. After all, these numbers might still come as a surprise to Nintendo. With Mario Kart 8 initially launching on the Wii U, it has quite a lengthy history and an active community keeping players engaged.