Hollow Knight: Silksong Devs Reportedly Won’t Send Media Copies Out Early

Hollow Knight fans have waited what felt like ages to get the next game. We finally got word early on that Hollow Knight: Silksong would show up during Gamescom ONL. However, at that event, we were told of another special stream that would be taking place a couple of days later.

That stream took place early today, where we finally got word on when the game would arrive in the marketplace. We can mark our calendars as Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to arrive on September 4, 2025. However, if you were expecting reviews to be soon hitting the web for the title, think again.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Won’t Have Early Reviews

In case you're wondering: Team Cherry told me they don't plan on sending out early codes for Silksong (they felt like it'd be unfair for critics to be playing before Kickstarter backers and other players), so don't expect to see reviews until after the game comes out — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-08-21T16:53:41.637Z

A credible industry insider and journalist, Jason Schreier, took to Bluesky and revealed that Team Cherry has no plans to send out games early. That’s according to what the team told Jason. It was partly because they knew there were Kickstarter backers who had been waiting for this game. So everyone will have access to the title at the same time.

That means if you were on the fence about whether you want to pick this game up at launch, you’ll be forced into waiting a little longer or pulling the trigger before seeing reviews. Reviews will likely come out not long after the game’s release. But that’s not the only reason that there are no early access codes to those in the media.

As Jason also noted in a follow-up post, it takes a bit of effort to obtain and distribute codes. Since Team Cherry is a small development studio, it’s a lot of work for them to take care of in just a couple of weeks. Still, at least we don’t all have long to wait before we can get our hands on the game.

Again, Hollow Knight: Silksong is set to release on September 4, 2025. When the game does launch, you’ll find it available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.