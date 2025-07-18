Donkey Kong Bananza Has Ways For You To Deal With Motion Sickness

One thing that has been talked about a lot in recent times is that of certain gamers having certain afflictions or ailments that can hinder their experiences. One of the reasons that this gets brought up plenty in modern times is that there are games that have accessibility settings that’ll allow you, or others on your behalf, to adjust a game so that certain looks, sounds, and everything in between will be perfect for whatever you need. The latest big game to come out is Donkey Kong Bananza, and the game is packed full of great things to do, including the destruction of everything around you. However, that level of destruction, mixed with other things in the game, is apparently causing others to get motion sickness.

Various things can cause motion sickness, and it’s not something to mess with when you can avoid it. Thankfully, Nintendo Everything has heard about these people’s issues and has some options for you to hear that will hopefully help you with your problem. The first steps you’ll want to partake in have to do with “Gyro Aiming” and the “Camera Sensitivity.” You can actually turn off both of them, and that will stabilize the screen a lot more, limiting how much it’ll affect your own sensitivity.

The camera also has a vibration setting that you can switch off to further steady things. For those who play in Handheld Mode, a good option for you is to adjust the brightness of the screen so that it’s not beaming brightly at you while everything is moving.

Admittedly, this is something that only a small handful of gamers will deal with, but that’s not the point. Games are for EVERYONE, and that means that games should have a way to deal with problems like these so that others can enjoy them without getting sick.

Plus, given how much gamers have been looking forward to Donkey Kong Bananza, it makes a lot of sense to ensure it has accessibility features to help others. For those who only need some “gameplay help,” you have options, too. For example, there’s the “Assist Mode,” which will lower the damage that Donkey Kong takes and give you other boosts to help you through levels. There’s even a co-op mode where you can have a friend play as Pauline, and her shouts will do damage to others.

Check out the game now on Nintendo Switch 2 to see everything it has to offer.