Roblox Beginner’s Guide

We’ve been writing about Roblox for quite some time now, and part of the reason for that is that it’s easily the most popular free-to-play title out there and is the most-played video game in the world right now. That might sound odd, given some of the “big-name titles and franchises” that exist out there, but when you look at the daily number of users that are playing the game, it really does hold up. The free-to-play universe is always evolving and growing, and as such, new players might feel a little overwhelmed when first starting out. So, allow our guide to help you by answering some basic questions.

Where Can I Play The Game?

Arguably, the best part about Roblox is that it’s been ported to lots of places. There is only a single console, the Xbox One, that you can play it on, but it’s predominantly played by those on PC, tablets, and phones. And yes, that includes Android and iOS.

That freedom of play is likely what has helped get it its massive fanbase, as they can literally pick it up, play a few things, and then leave it to go do something else. It’s the ultimate “drop-in, drop-out” title.

What Is There To Do In Roblox?

That is a funny question to ask because the answer is anything but simple. The game is built upon the fact that gamers, including new ones who might be reading this guide, can go in and start creating things to put into this universe. You can create entire worlds, for example. Or, you can go the gaming route and build something that you and others would like to enjoy and then share it with others.

If you want something a little “less stressful,” then you’ll want to do clothing and item creation, which can be sold on the marketplace that pretty much every player has access to. The game’s universe is as expansive as its gamer base wants it to be, and as such, it’s pretty vast.

Is It REALLY Free-To-Play?

Yes. To gain entry into the game, you need only make an account; no cost is required.

…but…the game is one of the many free-to-play titles that have heaps of microtransactions within it. As such, you’ll want to be careful with what you’re trying to “buy.” Just as important, if you’re a parent who’s about to let your kid play, make sure they know NOT to buy things without permission, or else your bill will be quite high.

That’s a good starting point for you all. If you’re interested in playing, jump on in and see how far things take you!