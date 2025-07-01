Red Dead Online Strange Tales Of The West Unveiled

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been in a bit of a hiatus. There was an online component, similar to Grand Theft Auto V, but it hadn’t received an update in ages. Most felt like the time was wrapped up for Red Dead Online as developers continued to chip away at the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI installment. However, it was a real surprise today that an update was released, allowing players to dive in right now.

The new update is dubbed “Strange Tales of the West,” and it’s worth noting that this is volume one. There’s a chance that even more content is planned for the game. However, that’s all speculative right now, and as it stands, it’s best just to enjoy the fact that we have new content in general.

Players embark on a new journey with an author named Theodore Levin. After hearing about some truly odd phenomena, Theodore entrusts you to venture out and uncover some of these oddities, however twisted and bizarre they might be. To begin your journey, all you need to do is venture over to any Post Office or your Camp’s lockbox to receive the official Telegram Missions.

There are a total of four missions right now, the first of which deals with the undead in Armadillo. Then you’ll find a scientist who claims to have created artificial life located at the Braithwaite Manor. Over in the bayou, there appears to be a swamp creature causing quite the trouble for nearby folks living in the area. Lastly, you’ll investigate a missing scientist who was last seen researching a crew of murderers in Tall Trees.

Of course, with this new update to the Red Dead Online component, there are fans hopeful that’s not the only shred of news coming for the franchise. There are still many fans out there who are hopeful that a new Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update is forthcoming. However, we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.