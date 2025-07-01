Tony Hawk Clears Some Of The Air Regarding Adding Bam Margera In The Upcoming Pro Skater Game

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is nearing its release. The game will be here on July 11, 2025. However, before the game came out, there was quite a bit of concerned chatter. Like the previous Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 game, this title saw the return of some fan-favorite professional skateboarders that was previously featured in the original titles. However, there was one omission that had fans wondering what was going on, and that was Bam Margera.

Bam is one of the more well-known skateboarders, especially with his fame going beyond just skateboarding. You’ve likely seen him in different shows and movies, such as Jackass. However, he first appeared in a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game with the release of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3. So, when the character seemed to be missing with this upcoming remake, fans were more than a little bummed out.

That’s when we received reports online that Tony Hawk himself got on a call with Activision and demanded that they add him to the game. Today, thanks to an interview with Polygon and Tony Hawk, we’re getting his side of the story. Overall, he made it clear that this wasn’t him being a dictator in how this game is handled.

I’m not a dictator in terms of how the game is run, but I did connect with [Bam] recently and he’s in a really good place and skating a lot,” Hawk said. “He just seems highly motivated and I felt like we should bring that energy back to the game. It was all very last-minute, I will say that. I’m thankful that he was agreeable and that Activision was into it. He got scanned in record time [laughs].

We won’t get into the controversies here, but Bam Margera has had his share of less-than-stellar headlines. Fortunately, it appears he’s doing well, according to Tony Hawk, which encouraged a rapid turnaround in getting the skateboarder into the game.

Meanwhile, we’re finding out that the famed skateboarder is aware you’re wanting the Tony Hawks Underground series to make a return. While he’s all for the idea of a return, he reveals that it’s up to Activision to determine whether this comes to fruition or not.

That, ultimately, will be decided by Activision. But in terms of where it goes, I would lean heavily on what the fans want. This is for the fans. I hear a lot of noise about people wanting Underground remakes and remasters, and in the chronology of the game, that’s where we would go next. I would love to see that. I don’t really know if we’ll get to do it again. We’re on the precipice of the new release, so we’ll see.

Again, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is set to release on July 11, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. It’s worth noting that the game is also coming to the Xbox Game Pass service, which has just unveiled the first wave of games launching this month.