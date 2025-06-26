Is Roblox A Good Tool To Teach Programming?

Something that helps separate Roblox from other gaming entities out there is simply that the game has many avenues that people can partake in to enjoy it to the fullest. For example, if you’re simply a gamer, you can do all sorts of gameplay styles within the universe based on what others have created. Then, if you’re willing to take that step to become a creator, you have multiple paths before you there as well. You can do simpler tasks, like creating clothing and items that you can sell in the marketplace, and let other players have. Or, you can go full-tilt and attempt to make a video game for the space itself.

Is it the easiest thing to do? No, it’s not. Yet, as The Tech Panda posits, games like Roblox are a perfect introduction for young creators to both the act of programming and the wonders of AI. For the record, we’re talking about “AI systems,” not generative AI. Or, at least, not in full, we aren’t. We’ll get to that later.

Anyway, the reason the website feels this is a great method to teach young people programming/AI use is because it’s all within a controlled setting that they can get behind. They’re not trying to do “meaningless tasks to understand programming,” much like you would do in a high school or college course. Instead, you’re doing something that is both interactive and fun while also making something that you’re personally invested in. After all, you’re making a game that you want people to play and enjoy. The last thing you want is to put it out there and hear that it “wasn’t that good” or fun.

To get their games to the level they want to be, they have to do problem-solving, which is a huge part of the programming process. You have to be able to adapt to what you have and be able to overcome hurdles so you can get the game to function as you want. While it’s fair to say that not everyone can just jump into the studio creator program and start making whatever they want, as everyone has their own skill levels when it comes to programming, it can be a valuable guide.

Plus, the team has worked hard to update and modify certain functions so that creators can make things easier than ever before. As if that isn’t enough, there IS an AI generation tool coming to help make 3D models for players to use in their creations. It’s all a learning experience…from a certain point of view.