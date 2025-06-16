Rumor: Glassdoor Review Claims MindsEye Cost Half A Billion, “The Legend Of The Benz Is Dead”

A week after release, MindsEye finally earned its abysmal review scores, with reviewers and fans citing poor graphical performance, inconsistent AI, and general poor quality. Now it seems we have some insight on how things ended up this way.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Ayamebestgrill, a Glassdoor review dated May 30, 20205, makes some indicting accusations about MindsEye developer Build A Rocket Boy and its studio head, Leslie Benzies.

The main accusation from this Glassdoor reviewer (who labels themselves as a team leader in the company) is that development cost at least half a million dollars. If true, that would be higher than the highest rumored cost of making Concord. But before one dismisses this accusation of being exaggerated, let’s review what they said in context:

Half a billion dollars invested into this mess? No wonder our biggest backer all but pulled out when they finally saw what was actually getting produced. Been scrambling around for cash ever since, acquired the studio of one of the board to try to save them but also get a quick buck from their game – except that turned out to also be nowhere near ready and now we’re about to drag them down with us.

These are not idle claims and it is possible to double check if this user review is on the level or not. Who was Build A Rocket Boy’s original financial backer that spent half a billion on the game? What studio did Leslie Benzies or Build A Rocket Boy acquire to get a quick buck from their game? To be clear, I/O Interactive signed on to be the publisher of MindsEye, taking charge of its marketing and distribution. It doesn’t sound like they are the studio alluded to in this Glassdoor review.

The rest of the Glassdoor review is disappointing, if not surprising. They accuse Leslie Benzies of hiring family and friends into Build A Rocket Boy, and of a lack of internal accountability. Once again, to quote this review:

You shut down all negative feedback, ignored pleas for public playtesting, insisting only people you trusted could give honest reviews but what you got was an echo chamber of yes-people too afraid to tell you your baby is ugly because every other person who even hinted towards that was quickly and quietly disposed of.

So, if you may remember, last month word spread that Mark Gerhard, who is co-CEO of Build A Rocket Boy, alleged that MindsEye was a victim of a ‘concerted effort’ to attack the studio, presumably accusing Rockstar Games. It’s possible that people at Build A Rocket Boy really believed they were being attacked by Rockstar, if Benzies had gotten conspiratorial about his former employer. And if management was claiming this review was supposed to be part of the attack against the studio, it’s hard to deny now that the game’s released in the state it is that it was very much on the money on the situation.

Leslie Benzies was originally head of Rockstar North, and led development on Grand Theft Auto 3 to 5. He left Rockstar and sued them and Take-Two Interaction for $ 150 million in 2016. That case was settled in 2019, but that suit laid out a falling out between Benzies and the studio’s founders, Sam and Dan Houser.

This story certainly seems to come together. If this Glassdoor account is honest, possible exaggeration aside, it paints a picture of Benzies being filled with anger and hubris following his acrimonious exit from Rockstar. He seemed to want to prove a point with MindsEye, but also didn’t see his own shortcomings as a producer and company owner.

To quote this Glassdoor review, “The legend of The Benz is dead.” We’ll wait and see if other accounts go on to corroborate these claims, but it already creates a picture of this game and studio that sounds credible, and plainly explains everything about Build a Rocket Boy and MindsEye.

We have shared the full text of the Glassdoor review below.