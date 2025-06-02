10 Best New Games of May 2025

We’re stepping into the month of June, and looking back, May had some incredible games. From smaller titles that made some big waves to brand new installments for some massive video game franchises, there’s something for just about everyone. So, let’s take a look back at some of the best new games of May 2025.

#10 Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny

Capcom has been on a serious roll as of late, and that has led them to bring back some of its classic franchises in various forms! For example, we’re on the cusp of getting a new entry in a beloved samurai series, but first, Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny has returned from the past to give us an HD update!

In ancient Feudal Japan, you’ll play as Jubei, a samurai with a destiny to fulfill, and to do that, he’ll need to cut down a lot of foes.

Build him up to handle all sorts of threats and see just how far the darkness goes in this twisted land!

#9 Splitgate 2

Shooters are a dominant part of our gaming world, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. However, with games like Splitgate 2, you can attempt to innovate things by changing the rules by which you shoot things!

In the game, you and other players won’t just have basic weapons; you’ll have the ability to create portals to basically help turn things upside down. The more creative you get with your use of weapons, the more effective you’ll be in turning the tide and getting the victory!

So, outfit your character with your preferred gear and weapons and let loose your creative fire and fury!

#8 Deliver At All Costs

It takes a lot for a game to be both “special” and fun, and Deliver At All Costs might just be able to claim it has both. In the title, you’ll play a delivery driver named Winston. The problem with Winston is that he’s “not all there,” but he’s willing to do what it takes to get his deliveries where they need to go.

That means you’ll be able to go buck wild across the world in various ways to ensure that the package and cargo, whatever they may be, get to their target.

Oh, and there’s also the story of Winston, which might be a lot deeper than you’d suspect…

#7 The Midnight Walk

It says something when a video game tries to “buck expectations” by attempting to become something even more unique. In the case of The Midnight Walk, the game isn’t your typical visual style. Instead, it’s a game made entirely out of clay! Didn’t see that coming, right? Oh, but that’s just one element of a truly unique dark fantasy.

Using the light that you find via another monster, you must work your way through a realm full of terrors and survive each one that locks eyes on you. The horrors you’ll see will feel real, especially if you’re playing the game in VR mode.

If you think you can handle these frights, jump into the game!

#6 9 Kings

Are you up for a cool roguelike adventure that’ll have you fighting for your life while also trying to expand your kingdom to be the most dominant thing around? If so, you’ll want to check out 9 Kings! The game is built on both roguelike and card-based gameplay and tactics. You’ll choose the king you desire to be, then use your deck and other elements to build up your empire to however you think it should look, act, and play.

Naturally, the game will throw many barriers in your path, but that shouldn’t be a problem for one like yourself, right? Go forth and be the ruler that you feel the world deserves!

#5 Revenge of the Savage Planet

If you’ve ever wanted to see how far “corporate greed and stupidity” can go, then you’ll want to check out Revenge of the Savage Planet. In this game, you were part of a corporation but were deemed “redundant.” Oops. So, the ones in charge decided that the best option for you was to be stranded on a remote planet that is trying to kill you at every turn.

To get the revenge you so desperately deserve, you’ll need to scour the planet for items and gear so you can survive and find a way to get back home!

It won’t be easy, but the thirst for revenge will help you overcome any obstacle!

#4 RoadCraft

Now, here’s a game for you to do if you want to feel that you could “do real good in the world” if you had the proper tools. In RoadCraft, you are the head of a construction company. Specifically, you’re in charge of one who goes into natural disaster areas and is called upon to clean things up and then rebuild so that life can go on.

If that sounds like an easy job, it’s not. You’ll have to use various materials to get the job done, and that means clearing things out, rebuilding foundations so things can be constructed, and getting the materials needed for each job.

It’s a big process, but you’re the one to do it.

#3 Monster Train 2

As recent history has proven, card games are still incredibly popular, regardless of whether you get them in physical form or enjoy digital card games like Monster Train 2. In this sequel to the hit title, the Titans have emerged from their depths and have taken control of Heaven! For the record, that’s bad. To try and combat this, both angels and demons must come together to make things right, and that means fighting a lot of battles!

With all-new cards to wield and new methods to customize and power up your deck, you’ll have a blast making the best strategies possible and unleashing the power of your team! Good luck!

#2 Elden Ring Nightreign

Our final two entries are arguably truly “surprising titles,” as they weren’t exactly expected by fans in any way. Elden Ring Nightreign takes the beloved world and style that FromSoftware has popularized and makes it multiplayer in focus. Typically, this ends badly for games because it is often used as a tool to ensure that things like live-service elements are put into effect.

However, this is FromSoftware, and they want nothing more than to make titles that gamers of all types can enjoy. That means you’ll need to “git gud” with your friends and dominate the bosses and threats that come at you! Think you’re up for it?

#1 Doom: The Dark Ages

Look, sometimes…you need to just “rip and tear until the job is done!!!!” Doom: The Dark Ages surprised many when it was announced, as it was taking people to the “new origins” of the “Doom Slayer” via his time in another dimension and how his role shaped multiple realms.

Not that you care about all that, of course. You just want to become the Doom Slayer once more and use a menagerie of weapons to take out all foes and do it in the most violent ways possible. That’s what we all want at times…

Anyway, it’s done incredibly well, and many wonder how this game will be topped. Just remember, Isabelle is proud of you.