Could Roblox End Up On The Nintendo Switch 2?

Whenever a new console is announced, especially if it’s from a brand that has a proven track record with such things, developers that are “without a publisher” must ask themselves if they want to be a part of this new console’s life cycle. At first, that might sound like an obvious thing to do, but it’s a bit more nuanced than that, especially in the gaming industry. You have to factor in whether you can afford to put it on the console, whether there will be demand to put it on the console, and so on. In the case of Roblox, the position it finds itself in with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 launch is a curious one.

How so? First off, the game has NOT been announced for the system as of yet. In fact, it wasn’t on the OG Nintendo Switch either, and that system sold over 150 million units! The hype around the Switch 2 will definitely make it tempting for the team to bring it on there, but there’s an important catch that you likely need to know before getting your hopes up about it.

That “catch” is that in a recent breakdown of where people play Roblox, consoles had the lowest number of users. To be fair, the only console the game is on is the Xbox One, which wasn’t exactly the biggest hit. In contrast, PC and mobile gamers make up the vast majority of the user base. That makes sense when you think about it. The game itself isn’t that graphically impressive, and because of its wide server base, you want something with a strong internet connection, like a PC or mobile phone with 4G/5G, to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

When you consider that 90+ million people play the game every day, and the largest chunk of them are on mobile devices and PC, you can understand why the dev team might be hesitant to bring their title to the newest platform out there. Even if they did do it, it wouldn’t guarantee that many Nintendo gamers would jump in, even with the free-to-play moniker that it has.

That doesn’t even bring up certain people’s feelings about the game in general and the controversies that they’re dealing with currently.

To be fair, this isn’t to say that the game couldn’t show up on Nintendo Switch 2 down the road, especially if it has a massive launch and continues to sell well. However, for now, you shouldn’t count on it.