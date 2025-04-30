Sonic Rumble Was Just Delayed Again

There might have been quite a few Sonic fans eyeing the launch of Sonic Rumble. Plenty of players are already enjoying this new game, but pre-launch access was limited to select markets. As for the global launch, the game has been evading an actual release, with developers striving to deliver an experience that will keep players engaged for years to come. Here’s what we know so far!

Sonic Rumble developers took to the official X account and revealed that while it’s great to see the support received so far, they are unfortunately delaying the game again. As mentioned, the game is available in select markets as a pre-launch build. That build is already getting plenty of interest and positive reviews. However, the developers were interested in adding a few new major features that are said to reshape the gameplay.

Because of these new features, the developers are postponing the game’s global launch. While we had already seen a delay for this game earlier in the year, that announcement indicated to players a release would happen sometime this spring. This time, developers are not giving any insight into when they plan to launch the game. Instead, they only noted that players would get some insight into the new launch window when they get closer to actually getting the game out into the market.

Thank you for your incredible support and patience, Rumblers. We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone Sonic Rumble’s Global Launch. We want to create a game that evolves and stays fun for months and years to come. To build the kind of high-quality, long-lasting Sonic game… pic.twitter.com/radPy7swOf — Sonic Rumble (@Sonic_Rumble) April 30, 2025

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, Sonic Rumble is an upcoming free-to-play battle royale game. Similar to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, players will go through various minigames as the rounds slowly take out the group of participants. We know that the game is set to start with a total of 32 players, and the rounds will chop down the competition until we have a winner.

Currently, the game is only slated to be released on mobile devices and the PC platform. However, perhaps we’ll see more platforms added in later on. For now, while we wait for the launch date, you can view the announcement trailer for Sonic Rumble below.