Cloud Saves Will Work For Breath of the Wild and Tears of The Kingdom On Switch 2 After All

Nintendo has once again had to make clarifications to stop the stem of misinformation for the Switch 2.

When Nintendo first revealed that there would be Switch 2 Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans were definitely excited, but it came with some trepidation. Outside of the controversy around the upgrades, some fans were suddenly struck with concern when language on Nintendo’s website seems to have implied that these games will no longer have cloud saves on Switch 2.

On the face of it, this was certainly as confusing as it was frustrating. Why would cloud saves suddenly no longer work when they were moving the game to what is clearly a more powerful console?

As reported by NintendoLife, the language has been updated so that we now understand what they actually meant. Nintendo’s updated statement says this:

“Save data created in the second save data slot in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition cannot be transferred to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch”.

This statement was also found for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, because it is connected to a new feature that will be available on both games on Switch 2. The Switch 2 Editions of both games will now allow you to have two separate saves at the same time.

This is a feature that a lot of fans realized they wanted a few years after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, because it would take that long to discover that the game is so big that you would want to experiment with different playthroughs, taking different paths or trying different things.

There was also confusion that cloud saves would not be available on other Switch 2 games, such as Donkey Kong: Bananza or Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV. Nintendo’s website has removed any mention of this completely, and as NintendoLife concluded, this may have been a complete mixup that their marketing and online department didn’t properly fix before the announcement went public.

As we now know, the FUD that surrounded the Switch 2 after launch did nothing to discourage fans from pre-ordering the console at all. But Nintendo will still have a lot of catching up to do to find and clarify every piece of misinformation that spread out there. While it’s now clear that there were gamers who just didn’t like Nintendo and helped to spread FUD for that purpose, Nintendo have to make some internal reviews as well. A lot of the misinformation that spread came about because of mistakes that Nintendo made themselves, and can’t be blamed on bad actors.

Of course, we’ll make sure to help spread Nintendo’s future statements and clarifications until we get the real full picture on the Switch 2 and Nintendo’s plans for the future.