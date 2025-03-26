Nintendo Direct Presentation Confirmed For Tomorrow

It’s official! This week, we’ve heard plenty of rumors that Nintendo had plans for a Nintendo Direct presentation. That surprised some fans, as it was previously confirmed that a Nintendo Direct for the upcoming console was confirmed at the start of next month. But it seems that Nintendo still has some plans for those with the current generation Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is known for not giving much of a heads-up with these Nintendo Direct presentation announcements. Today, we’re just getting word that tomorrow, March 27, 2025, at 7 AM PT, a Direct will be featured. This presentation is said to be about thirty minutes long, so don’t expect anything too lengthy here. However, it’s clearly stated that the announcements planned for tomorrow will strictly focus on the current generation of Nintendo Switch.

Likewise, it’s stated that there will be no updates at all for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. That console was initially unveiled earlier this year, and Nintendo stated that a Direct presentation for the console will be taking place on April 2, 2025, at 6 AM PT. So, you shouldn’t go into this presentation thinking that we’ll see anything regarding the Nintendo Switch successor.

Of course, plenty of fans are eagerly awaiting to see what games will be highlighted. I know more than a few friends who are hoping to see a trailer for the Hollow Knight: Silksong. But nothing more was given in Nintendo’s announcement on X. Fortunately, since we don’t get much of a heads-up from the official direct presentations, we’re not forced to wait too long before they actually happen. So, tomorrow morning, or wherever it is within your time zone, we’ll get plenty of new Nintendo news that should tie us over for a little while. You can tune into the livestream Nintendo Direct presentation on their official YouTube channel right here.