Roblox Updates UI To Offer New Customization Features

We’ve been doing many updates recently about not only Roblox but also the tools that creators and gamers within the universe can use to refine their experience or create something special. The team recently announced some 3D AI tools that’ll help make building worlds and games faster than ever before. There have also been updates to the privacy features so that gamers can feel safer and only let other people see what they want them to see. The dev team is clearly working hard to make every element of the game as “user-friendly” as possible, and that includes the game’s interface. It, too, has gotten a bit of an upgrade, which the team is happy to talk about.

In a new blog post, the team breaks down everything that’s going on, including how players can use new features on the games UI to make playtesting certain things easier than before. Then there are the “ribbons” of the UI, where you can put your various plug-ins for the game and other tools on it so that they’re always within reach when you need them.

Between this and other improvements, the team hopes to continue making Roblox something that is customizable to each player, no matter what they do with the game:

“These refinements will make Studio a more personalized and collaborative development experience with enhanced performance and stability. The modernized UI and improved tools make building faster, smoother, and more efficient, so you can focus on creating without disruption.

This has been available as opt-in for some time, so now we are making this improved experience the default for creators who are automatically enrolled in the beta feature. While we’re entering the next stage of development for Studio, you’re still able to opt-out by navigating to ‘File’, ‘Beta Features’, and unchecking Next Gen Studio Preview.”

The team also notes that these aren’t the only changes that the game’s UI will get in the future, including that certain player feedback is being taken into consideration so that things will be “stylized more” and that “parity” will be implemented so that anything from the previous versions of the UI can be found here.

Undoubtedly, there will be some “back-and-forth” trying to make things flow well and get them to where they need to be so that there are bugs and other issues, but this does seem to be a promising update that gamers can check out now, and look forward to later. Plus, we know that more is coming on the horizon.