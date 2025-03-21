Brookhaven RP How To Enter The Secret Fountain Room

Brookhaven RP is easily one of the more popular Roblox games out there. It’s all about living in a roleplay world with other players. You’ll get to own a house, explore the city, hang out with friends, participate in jobs, and more! The game comes from Wolfpaq Games and is available to play for free.

Naturally, with such a popular Roblox game, you will have some secrets for players to uncover. In this guide, we will highlight how to access one of the first secrets you can encounter in Brookhaven RP: getting under the fountain.

What Is The Fountain Secret?

One of the first big secrets inside the Brookhaven RP world is right where you start the game! It’s also easy to pull off, so let’s discuss getting under the fountain. Have you ever noticed the big fountain has a glass walkway around it, and below, you can sometimes see other players hanging out? You can access this spot with just a couple small steps.

How To Gain Access To The Secret Fountain Area

The first step to hanging out or accessing this secret spot is going to the Downtown Station. Don’t worry; it’s not far, and it’s set right next to the fountain. Look by the swings as you’ll see the stairs to take you down to the station. If the lights are off, you’ll find a light switch at the bottom of the stairs.

Walk over and look at the Downtown Station sign. All you have to do is click on the sign. From there, walk down to the right and through the wall next to the bench. The sign you clicked on is a secret button that unlocks an invisible door. You should be able to walk right through the wall. Continue walking, and you’ll end up in the hidden location under the fountain.

You can look up and see other players above on the surface nearby the fountain or even players hanging around under the fountain area with you. There’s nothing else here, but it’s at least one of the first secrets you can immediately pull off in this game.

To get back, you just have to walk up to the wall again and click on the green button, which also unlocks the invisible door.