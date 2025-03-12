Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 New Multiplayer Bug Will Instantly Kill Your Character

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the latest mainline installment as we wait to see what Activision has planned for us this year. However, the current offering still gets plenty of support and gameplay activity among players. So, naturally, there are going to be bugs that come up that players will uncover. Recently, someone just found a dead spot on Subsonic.

The user took to Reddit and highlighted their find as a warning for other unsuspecting players. Apparently, they have found a bug where if your character goes to a specific part of the map, it will result in death. It’s a bizarre bug, but we’ve seen similar issues in the past. This user also showcased a few attempts, with each attempt to stay placed on this spot resulting in their character getting killed.

You’ll find that the spot is right next to a vehicle, which has some fans wondering if there is some kind of issue that triggers the character’s run over even though the vehicle is stationary. At any rate, you can see the bug in action within the Reddit post we have embedded above.

Hopefully, this is an issue that developers can notice and clear away sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, in other news for Call of Duty fans, there was a rumor circulating online that the 2026 installment will be skipping last-generation console platforms. Furthermore, Call of Duty: Warzone fans, we have some insight for you on the return of the Verdansk map. Here is everything you need to know about its return to the game this coming month.

As for players who have yet to experience Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the game was released in October of last year. Players can find the game readily available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We have a Before You Buy video below if you want to see the game in action and hear our overall impressions.