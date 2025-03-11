Disco Elysium Developers ZA/UM Reveal Its Next RPG C4

Disco Elysium was a big hit when it first landed in the marketplace in 2019. The video game was an RPG developed and published by ZA/UM. If you haven’t played this game, then odds are you have at least heard of it. Now, they have announced its successor game to hit the marketplace called C4.

This is just our first look at the game, and the teaser gives us some insight into what to expect. Players are likely in for another narrative-driven RPG filled with choices. However, this time around, we’re getting a science-fiction espionage experience. We’re left with a feeling of being in a high-stakes scenario with a world full of shady characters.

According to Eurogamer, a chat before the official C4 reveal by ZA/UM writer Siim Sianamae noted that this game would be developed outside of what we might have seen with Disco Elysium. There will likely be some changes, as Siim noted that they wanted to build on what they built before but without the sense of just repeating the same thing.

Unfortunately, we’re not sure when we’ll get our next look at this spy thriller. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the founder of ZA/UM, the lead writer, and the designer for Disco Elysium, Robert Kurvitz, are no longer with the studio. So, it should be interesting to see how well this game does with the team now attached to the studio and its project.

While we wait for more information on this upcoming project, C4, you can view its announcement teaser below. Likewise, for those who have yet to play Disco Elysium, you can get a potential idea of how C4 might play right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platform.