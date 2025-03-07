This Call of Duty Player Says Verdansk Will Fail Unless Activision Fixes This

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is something of a walking contradiction. It was one of the most successful launches in the franchise, as well as for Activision and Microsoft itself. On the other hand, its meta had disintegrated so quickly that streamers and players abandoned it quite quickly.

While Activision has been counterclaiming that their systems for moderation and anti-cheat are working fine, they can’t deny the players who left the game and shared their experiences. Today, one of those players is speaking his mind yet again.

As reported by Dexerto, Nadeshot gave his thoughts about the pending return of the Verdansk map in Call of Duty Warzone:

“Verdansk is coming back for the first time in a long time. Floating loot is great, and the 150-player count is great. They are obviously trying to make sure people have fun when they get back, but I think the issue is still going to be the hacking and cheating situation.

All of these good things they are doing are kind of null and void if you get on and can’t play a real and fair game of Call of Duty.”

Nadeshot went on to say that he will play Verdansk when it launches, to see if Activision is able to make those improvements that their players are looking for.

Verdansk, the capital city of the fictional country Kastovia, is a central location in the story of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s a location that Infinity Ward would return to a few times, and that was also the reason that it became the original setting of Call of Duty Warzone.

For Call of Duty Warzone players, the return of Verdansk represents something of a return to the original state of Call of Duty Warzone when it launched, even if it isn’t quite the same thing as Fortnite OG. But for Activision, there could be bigger stakes. If the rumor we reported earlier this week is true, Verdansk’s failure could lead to the end of Call of Duty Warzone itself. While some players will say that this will be the wrong decision, Activision, and their parent company Microsoft, is clearly looking at the investment they put into it, as well as the return.

Maybe it really simply is the case that there’s no way forward for Call of Duty Warzone to make it sustainable, just like Call of Duty DMZ. And maybe Activision and Microsoft will just think of other ways to make a live service component for Call of Duty. In any case, maybe things will turn out for Verdansk in the end, so we’ll just have to wait and see.