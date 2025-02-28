Halo Infinite Is Getting A New Tactical Shooter Mode

Halo Infinite is into its third year and the game is still going strong. While the launch may have been a little rocky, continued support from 343 has turned the game into something very special. A new update was announced today that will introduce a new mode!

As spotted by the folks over at GameRant. The update was announced by HCS over on Twitter and a post on Halo Waypoint. Halo Infinite is getting a new competitive tactical shooter mode later this year. Seek and Deploy!

Seek and Deploy will be a 4v4, single life round based tactical shooter mode. Teams will alternate between an offensive and defensive role. There will be an economy system where players can pay for upgrades. They’ll also be able to pay for a revive. The offensive team will choose from one of two extraction sites, they’ll then plant an extraction device, and the defending team will have 1 minute to convert the extraction. The maps are asymmetrical and once the extraction begins, the defending team must make the conversion.

There’ll be an expansive number of weapon, armor and ability upgrades available to purchase with credits earned during the round. The more effective an item, the greater the cost. As you’d expect, credits can be earned in all of the most predictable ways, getting kills, initiating extractions and converting extractions. There will also be neutral areas of the map where players can earn credits if it’s safe to do so. At the end of the round all purchases disappear.

As announced on the Halo Waypoint site, there’ll also be a S&D extraction Forgehub contest. This map contest will have a $20,000 USD prize. More information can be found on the Halo Waypoint site. If you’d like to read more recent Halo Infinite news click here.