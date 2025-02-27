The Nintendo Switch Is Getting A Screen Upgrade

Image source

Retro Remake is a company specialising in FPGA consoles and screen upgrades for handheld devices. Retro Remake’s SUPER5 Switch Lite replacement OLED screen was recently doing the rounds in the media. Now the company has announced its Switch OLED replacement screen for the base Nintendo Switch.

As shared on YouTube by Taki Udon, the YouTuber, tech enthusiast and a founder of Retro Remake. Taki Udon announced two SUPER 7 replacement screens for the regular Nintendo Switch. Both of these screen replacements are available for pre-order on Retro Remake’s website for a $5 deposit.

The two variants are as follows:

The SUPER7 IPS – A 7-inch replacement for the standard Nintendo Switch screen with more vibrant colours and a higher peak brightness but without touch support.

The SUPER7 OLED Touch – A 7-inch replacement OLED Screen that also features a higher peak brightness and touch support.

It’s essential to mention that both screen replacements will come in kit form requiring purchasers to do the modifications themselves. In order for the screens to work in the Switch form factor, it will require a new frame and shell. This will be included with the kit and will also feature an improved kick stand. Taki Udon goes into more detail in his YouTube video which is embedded below.

Taki mentioned that a simpler, beginner-friendly kit may also be available but for a higher cost. This would require less disassembly from the purchaser but will come at a greater cost. Unlike the SUPER7, Retro Remake’s SUPER5 Switch Lite upgrade worked with the standard housing of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

We recently covered Retro Remake’s FPGA SuperStation One. This FPGA device emulates the hardware of the PS1 and delivers a PlayStation 1 gaming experience that is as close to the original as one could probably get. If you’d like to find out more, click here.