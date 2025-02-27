Monster Hunter Wilds Shares Last Minute Updates: 15 GB Patch, Title Update 1, And More

We have some interesting updates from Capcom about Monster Hunter Wilds that they have dropped in just a day before the game’s launch.

First things first, they shared this update on Twitter:

“Picking up a physical copy of Monster Hunter Wilds? Heads up, an update to the latest version of approximately 15GB is required to play. If you’ve preordered the digital version, you can download the latest update now.”

As we verified on the Xbox Store, Monster Hunter Wilds is at approximately 56 GB. The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account claims the PlayStation 5 gets a slightly smaller download at approximately 53 GB.

In stark contrast, the game is a robust 75 GB on Steam. That’s bigger than either the PlayStation or Xbox versions with the 15 GB update added in. Given that Steam ended the Steamworks disc program years ago, it certainly looks like the console versions are just getting that last minute update that can just be updated on the back end for Steam.

Subsequently, the Monster Hunter Twitter account shared newer information regarding Title Update 1, which we’ll summarize below. TU1 is now scheduled for early April, which the developers say will give players sufficient time to prepare.

There will be two monsters on the way, one being a “monster of formidable strength at a level above Tempered!” Finally, a new area will be added where hunters can meet up and have meals with together. This area will only be available after you finish the main story, so they definitely want players to put the effort in.

Lastly, for players who are trying to transfer their player data from the Open Beta Tests to the full game, Capcom has a final advisory to make sure your transfer goes smoothly:

“Hunters! Some important info to transfer your character data from the Open Beta Test to the #MHWilds full game.

Character data is stored on the server, so you’ll need to be online to transfer your character to the full version.

If you played in both OBTs, data from OBT2 will be carried over.

Design codes differ in from the OBT to the full game, so please be aware if you’re attempting to recreate a character using design codes.”

You can read about the transfer process in detail here.

In this year that’s packed with AAA releases, Monster Hunter Wilds seems poised to be remembered as the first true notable AAA. While we have seen games like Kingdom Come Deliverance II and Avowed become critical and commercial hits, Monster Hunter Wilds is a juggernaut, one of the few that could credibly compete with Grand Theft Auto 6. Perhaps this is when gamers will really feel that 2025 has truly begun.