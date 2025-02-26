Singapore Publishes Rating For Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

So really, all we’re waiting for now is the official announcement.

Singapore has published a rating for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

As reported by Gematsu, Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority published the rating on their website. The IMDA has a considerably simpler rating system for video games than other countries and regions, but unlike the ESRB, it is enforced by law.

ADV16 is an advisory rating for games suitable for players aged 16 years old and below, while Mature 18 strictly means these games can only be sold to players 18 years old and above. Outside of these two ratings, Singapore can refuse to classify a game, thereby banning it in the country, or just give it as a General rating. Thankfully for skating fans, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 was given a General rating.

The rating was also approved this year, and lists the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

With all the teasers that Activision and Tony Hawk himself has been serving up in the past month, it’s safe to say that we’re getting the announcement this March 4, 2025, just a few days shy of Mario Day. And this rating pretty much confirms that it will be a standalone Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 after all.

Since we also brought it up on our last report, we did check to confirm that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 received a very positive reception, just falling a bit short from being deemed GOTY worthy. It did receive multiple best sports game awards from The Game Awards, DICE Awards, and Gamescom.

It received MetaCritic scores of 85 on Nintendo Switch, 88 on Xbox One and PC, 89 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S, and 90 on PlayStation 5. Subsequently, it received a Mighty Rating on Open Critic, with a Top Critic Average of 89, a Player Rating of 90, and 97 % of critics recommending the game.

So it seems gamers may be satisfied if Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is largely the same game, with the maps, skaters, and other content from the 3rd and 4th games. If there’s anything that needs changing from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, it would be the return of the crowds watching the skaters, as this game now launches at a time when lockdowns and quarantines have ended (and we hope it stays that way! Knock on wood).

It’s also somewhat disappointing to confirm that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 isn’t getting a native Switch 2 port, unless of course, Nintendo managed to get Singapore to also keep that a secret until after their big reveal this April. But before the Switch 2’s big to-do, Tony Hawk gets his turn in the spotlight next week.