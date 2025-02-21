EA Sports FC25 Will Have A Free Week-Long Trial on Switch

For those fervent football fans who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Your time to shine is now. Nintendo announced a special week-long event where Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to trial EA SPORTS FC25.

As spotted by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. Nintendo of America shared the news on Twitter that they would be opening up EA SPORTS FC25 for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers at no extra cost. This trial will run from the 24th of February, 10 a.m. to the 2nd of March 12 p.m. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to play the game for free during the above period.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 2/24 at 10am PT to 3/2 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the EA SPORTS FC™ 25 game at no additional cost.



Learn more: https://t.co/FFSuM4c8qE pic.twitter.com/TbENYGEbLh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 20, 2025

Football games have had a somewhat murky past on the Switch. Switch owners have had to endure subpar football games for quite some time. Early versions of FIFA on the Switch had several missing features and played like versions of the game for previous-gen consoles. EA SPORTS FC24 and FC25 changed that and offered fans a fully featured football experience on par with other current-gen consoles.

Nintendo Switch Online offers subscribers a variety of benefits including access to a curated list of games from Nintendo’s back catalog. Depending on the tier, subscribers either have access to 3 or 6 retro Nintendo systems and their respective games. Switch Online subscribers can also listen to all of their favourite Video game soundtracks using the Nintendo Music app. The app is updated weekly with soundtracks from additional games. Lastly, an active subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack also offers access to DLC.

