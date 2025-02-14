A Switch 2 Might Be Selling For $40,000 On The Black Market

It was rumored at CES 2025 that the recently announced Nintendo Switch 2 was being sold through black market retailers. Similar rumors are circulating again except this time by sources who may have also released the Nintendo Switch 2 CAD files.

As shared by the folks over at The Gamer and Wccftech. There are images of a conversation circulating between a Black market Switch 2 seller and purchaser. The rumor is that the purchaser is the same individual that leaked the CAD files. These messages were shared on Baidu and then reposted to Reddit by Icy-ConcentrationC.

The leaker’s shared screenshots with the black market reseller show an alleged price of approximately $40,000. This might seem like an unrealistic price for a console that will supposedly cost $450-$500, but the general populous is likely not the target market. Accessory manufacturers would benefit from getting a jump on the competition and having their products available on day one. While the CAD files appear to be correct, the smallest error could cost a company thousands if they had to retool and reconfigure their production lines.

The black market seller also stated in the conversation that they had a dock, joycons and pro-controller. There was no mention of any included games. However, the console is backwards compatible so the purchaser would be able to test it out with the original Switch games.

As pointed out by the folks over at The Gamer. There are inherent risks when purchasing an item of this nature. Not only does the buyer run the risk of encountering shady individuals or scammers. They also run the risk of incurring the wrath of Nintendo should the deal be legitimate.

Nintendo confirmed that they ramped up manufacturing for the Switch 2. This was to avoid the shortages that occurred with the first Switch’s launch. If you’d like to read more, click here.