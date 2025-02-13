Xbox Announces A New Free Play Days Event For Game Pass

Four games will be available for all tiers until the 16th of February!

The next Free Play Days event is almost upon us. This coming weekend Xbox owners will be able to play four games for free. The Free Play Days events are weekly events where Xbox Game Pass Subscribers can enjoy free games over the weekend.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. Four new games will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this weekend. All of these games are free for all tiers of Xbox Game Pass Subscribers which is not always the case.

To take advantage of the Free Play Days event, players need to sign into their Xbox Game Pass accounts and then navigate to each game’s individual page on the Xbox Store and click install.

Here are the available games:

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

NHL 25

Dying Light

For the King

As with all FreePlayDays events, some of the included games will be available for a limited-time discount at the end of the event. So if you find these titles are for you, remember to check if a discount applies. You may be able to pick one up for a song. Here are the current and discounted prices:

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – $99.99

NHL 25 – $24.99

Dying Light – $19.99

For the King – $24.99 $6.24

As with most discounts, it is worth mentioning that prices will differ from region to region so take the above prices as a rough guideline.

If you’d like to check out the Free Play Days announcement for yourself click here. These games will be available from the 13th of February, 12 am, to the 16th of February.

Seven games have/ were leaving Xbox Game Pass and seven new games were confirmed for the service last week, if you’d like to find out more about the upcoming games click here.