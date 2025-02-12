Days Gone Remastered Is Officially In The Works

The PlayStation State of Play event recently wrapped up, and with it came a bunch of new game announcements and updates—one of those ties back to a title with a bit of division among some players. It seemed like this is one of those you either hate or or love it kind of games. Days Gone came from the folks at Bend Studio, and while there was a push for a sequel, that franchise was killed off. Now it looks like fans are soon going to receive a Days Gone Remastered release.

Sony’s State of Play event revealed that a Days Gone Remastered release will be available this April. The new release will come packed with additional features and upgrades. So, even if you played the game initially, the upcoming remastered edition might persuade you to pick this one up.

Fortunately, even if you have the standard edition, you can upgrade to this remastered edition on PlayStation 5 for just $10. That said, this new edition will include a new permadeath mode, a slew of accessibility features, a speedrun mode, and even a horde mode if you want to see just how long you can survive against an onslaught of undead.

While Days Gone might not have a sequel, seeing how much of a resurgence this remastered edition receives would be interesting. Perhaps it will be enough to warrant another look at a potential sequel release. In the meantime, you can expect the Days Gone Remastered edition to drop on April 25, 2025. Those who missed the State of Play event can watch the game announcement in the video embedded below.