Relic Entertainment Announces A New Road map

Sega is in a transitional phase at present. The company has removed several classic titles from various online marketplaces. This is part of a larger move to capitalize on established IP. Relic Entertainment is a company with considerable development experience. Like Sega they have begun their own journey in another direction.

As shared by the folks over at Gematsu. Relic Entertainment also announced that it would be shifting into focus as it splits ties with Sega. The company broke down its main focal points fairly effectively.

Three key commitments were mentioned:

Relic will continue to support existing games with ongoing updates, content and by fostering engagement with the community. Games like Company of Heroes 3 will continue to grow and foster the community.

Relic will also work to foster creativity within their teams, encouraging and actively engaging with smaller projects. Which will allow the studio to dip its toes into other pools and experiment with different types of games

Lastly Relic Entertainment announced that it would start re-imaging classics. Similar to Sega’s strategy of capitalizing on existing IP. Relic will attempt to draw on its back catalog to experiment with remasters and re-releases. It seems like the folks over at Relic are hoping that the above will have a two pronged effect. Offering new players a unique opportunity to try out a game they might’ve missed or helping existing players revisit old memories.

In summary it looks as though there may be some exciting changes coming to Relic Entertainment in the future. Sega has reduced access to their back catalog to a rather significant extent. The reasons for this are because Sega plans to begin cashing in on Nostalgia for their IP. It seems as though Relic Entertainment’s intentions are more admirable. If you’d like to find out more about changes at Sega, then click here.