The Switch 2 Surprise Is Still To Come According To An Ex-Nintendo Employee

The Nintendo Switch was a surprise hit. Early reviews and opinions varied. Some gaming personalities at the time felt that the Switch was under-powered and should make use of more powerful hardware. Others criticized it for having Joycons with rails that were an ‘obvious’ failure point. Despite those criticisms the console has done exceptionally and is close to being the most sold console of all time. The highly anticipated Switch 2 has had fans speculating and debating for ages, long before the reveal trailer or any rumors thereof. Despite the leaks and rumors there were one or two surprises, Takaya Imamura feels that there’s more to come.

As shared by the folks over at The Gamer. Takaya Imamura an ex-Nintendo game designer weighed in on Nintendo and the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. For more context Takaya Imamura is a game designer and artist that worked at Nintendo for 32 years, as is likely quite familiar with the inner workings of the company. Takaya Imamura took an interview with GamesRadar+. In it he stated:

“[The Switch’s] got supporters all around the world, and I was thinking it would be difficult to really change that. But having said that, I think they’ve still got something up their sleeves.” ~ Takaya Imamura

Even if Nintendo’s surprise Switch 2 features are features that have been leaked. For example, the mouse-like Joycons. It’s likely that the company’s implementation of the the special features will really be what sets the company and console apart.

So if you’re worried that the Switch 2 leaks have ruined the console for you, don’t. It’s likely that the way in which the features are implemented will still knock your socks of. The Nintendo Switch 2 direct is only 50 days away. Find out more here.