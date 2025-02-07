New Patents Could Confirm New And Returning Features For The Switch 2 – Including Mouse Mode

It’s all fascinating to think about, even if we don’t know if all of this is really coming to the console.

A flurry of patents filed by Nintendo have recently gone public, that seem to indicate features that we can expect to come for the Switch 2.

As reported by GoNintendo, some of these patents indicate features that are returning from the original Switch. These features are as follows:

HD Rumble

Notification LEDs

Gyroscope and Accelerometer

NFC

Ambient Light Sensor for the display

Touchscreen

It would be fair to say that Nintendo hasn’t really utilized or promoted many of these features. In fact, one wouldn’t be faulted if you didn’t know the Switch had a touchscreen. These features are likely returning mostly to retain compatibility with Switch games, but maybe there’s hope that Nintendo will use them more on the Switch 2.

One feature that Nintendo could have dropped is the Switch’s six-axis motion sensor. That’s because another patent indicates that they are bringing back the Wii U’s nine-axis sensor for the Switch 2. To quote GoNintendo:

“This kind of sensor tracks three spatial axes (X, Y, and Z), including acceleration (from an accelerometer), angular velocity (from a gyroscope), and magnetic field strength (from a magnetometer).”

It goes without saying that this sensor was very important for Nintendo’s games. No, we’re not thinking of Nintendo Land or Wii Fit U. Splatoon exists because Nintendo needed it to fill a need for the console, and the Wii U’s features, including its highly accurate motion sensors and touch screen, defined the parameters of its game design.

True blue Nintendo fans know that a game like Pikmin 3 doesn’t play as well on the Switch as it did on the Wii U, because the Switch’s motion controls just aren’t up to the task. So it’s a great thing that Nintendo is reverting back, because they’re really reversing a downgrade to make the Switch 2 a better platform for motion controls.

Lastly, Vooks has made an easy to understand visual guide for the patents relating to the Switch 2 Joy-Con’s computer mouse-like features. These illustrations do show that the Joy-Cons can still be used as split controllers, but one picture clearly shows that they’re designed so you can lay them flat on a surface to use like an ergonomic mouse.

Interestingly, another patent illustrates a new design for the Joy-Con straps. The straps can apparently be clicked onto the Joy-Cons, and also used as a base for mouse mode. Vooks also describes what appears to be a split controller with handles that can also be used with a mouse mode. They believe this patent does not necessarily confirm the Switch 2 Pro Controller will also have a mouse mode, but it could be a generic design for Nintendo or other companies to make split controllers.

Vooks also noticed that the IR sensor is no longer named or described in these patents, but we won’t put too much weight in that. As is the nature of patents, we know that these are real features and plans that Nintendo have sought IP protection for. But that’s no guarantee that we will see some or all of these features in the Switch 2. We’ll still have to wait until April to find out what Nintendo has landed on for the Switch 2’s final release.