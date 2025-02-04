Super Nintendo World Is Getting A Special Yoshi Event In April

Ever since its launch in Japan, Super Nintendo World has been a huge hit. People have loved going into the various game-themed worlds of Nintendo and seeing all the characters they can meet, the events they can do, and so on. While we’re still waiting for the Orlando park to open up, which is happening later this year, there is still the Hollywood park that you can visit in the United States. They have been doing various things to help bring people into the park and the surrounding areas, and in April, they’ll be doing a special “Universal Fan Fest Nights,’ which will feature an event with Yoshi!

That’s right, everyone’s favorite rideable dinosaur will make his debut at this event with a special activity that fans can participate in. Here’s the official description from the Universal Studios website:

“Universal Fan Fest Nights will mark the debut of fan-favorite, Yoshi, as a new meet and greet character in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. Search for hidden Yoshi eggs in a fun scavenger hunt and celebrate with drone moments that will light up the night sky. You’ll also have a chance to meet Mario and friends and ride Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge.”

The eggs themselves will hidden throughout the Mushroom Kingdom section of the park, so you and all the other attendees will have quite a challenge on your hands. Hopefully, kids won’t fight over the eggs. That would be bad.

Oh, but that’s not all! Once you’re done with the scavenger hunt, you might want to head over to the restaurant, the Toadstool Café, as they’ll be offering some all-new items that are based on Yoshi! Plus, so you can take a souvenir hope, you can head over to the shop and buy something with Yoshi on it or with one of your other favorite characters from Mario’s side of the Nintendo world.

While it may be a simple little event, it shows the potential that can happen within this place, and we know that Nintendo and Universal Studios will be doing more with this over time. For example, we know the Donkey Kong expansion park is coming to the United States and will be ready by the time the Epic Universe opens in Orlando.

Plus, given the success of the parks so far, Nintendo will continue adding additional parks that will further expand the reach within its own IPs. There are many options to choose from, so it’ll be fun to see what it gets picked next.